Football fans will flock to Devonshire Green in Sheffield over the coming weeks to enjoy Euro 2024 matches amongst other supporters.

Fan Zones on the city centre space have been very popular in recent tournaments, including the Women’s Euros competition in 2022, when the Lionesses were crowned European champions.

However, organisers of Fan City events across the country have a list of prohibited items. Visitors are urged to “take note” of the prohibited items, as anyone in possession of a banned item could be refused entry.

Football fans attending the Sheffield Fan City are urged to take note of the rulebook.

The list includes:

All drinks or food items

Glass bottles

Cans

Flasks

Cool boxes and hampers

Flags/banners

Helium balloons

Sharp/large rings

Flares and fireworks, smoke grenades, airhorns

Bags larger than A3 size

Laser pointers/pens or glowsticks

Sharp objects/any items that could potentially be used as a weapon

Audio or video recording devices like laptops, iPads and tablets

Selfie sticks, GoPros or similar

Large umbrellas, parasols, tents or gazebos

Any chairs including collapsable ones

Skateboards, roller skates, bicycles, hoverboards

Balls, frisbees, kites

Barbecues

Lanterns or anything that could be lit with a naked flame

Drones or other UAV devices

Illegal and illicit drugs, including so called “legal highs”

Card payment terminals or other payment devices

Any/all other items deemed unsuitable by the Gate Security Supervisor.

The list also includes a ban on promotional and political materials including unauthorised flyers and banners or signs with political messages.

But one section which caused some confusion on social media was the Team-Specific Apparel section.

Some social media users in Sheffield were baffled after interpreting that England shirts would be prohibited. The section listed team-specific shirts, hats, scarves and other items displaying team logos or colours.

However, England shirts are indeed allowed, however it is “advised” that football apparel is restricted to “international teams only”.

This advice applies to Fan Cities across the country. It means fans wearing club shirts, like Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday shirts, could be turned away.

So, if you’re planning on heading down to the Devonshire Green fan zone, it’d be easier if you stuck to your three lions shirt.