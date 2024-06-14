Euro 2024: All rules you need to know for the Sheffield Fan City on Devonshire Green, including no club shirts
Fan Zones on the city centre space have been very popular in recent tournaments, including the Women’s Euros competition in 2022, when the Lionesses were crowned European champions.
However, organisers of Fan City events across the country have a list of prohibited items. Visitors are urged to “take note” of the prohibited items, as anyone in possession of a banned item could be refused entry.
The list includes:
- All drinks or food items
- Glass bottles
- Cans
- Flasks
- Cool boxes and hampers
- Flags/banners
- Helium balloons
- Sharp/large rings
- Flares and fireworks, smoke grenades, airhorns
- Bags larger than A3 size
- Laser pointers/pens or glowsticks
- Sharp objects/any items that could potentially be used as a weapon
- Audio or video recording devices like laptops, iPads and tablets
- Selfie sticks, GoPros or similar
- Large umbrellas, parasols, tents or gazebos
- Any chairs including collapsable ones
- Skateboards, roller skates, bicycles, hoverboards
- Balls, frisbees, kites
- Barbecues
- Lanterns or anything that could be lit with a naked flame
- Drones or other UAV devices
- Illegal and illicit drugs, including so called “legal highs”
- Card payment terminals or other payment devices
- Any/all other items deemed unsuitable by the Gate Security Supervisor.
The list also includes a ban on promotional and political materials including unauthorised flyers and banners or signs with political messages.
But one section which caused some confusion on social media was the Team-Specific Apparel section.
Some social media users in Sheffield were baffled after interpreting that England shirts would be prohibited. The section listed team-specific shirts, hats, scarves and other items displaying team logos or colours.
However, England shirts are indeed allowed, however it is “advised” that football apparel is restricted to “international teams only”.
This advice applies to Fan Cities across the country. It means fans wearing club shirts, like Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday shirts, could be turned away.
So, if you’re planning on heading down to the Devonshire Green fan zone, it’d be easier if you stuck to your three lions shirt.
England kick-off their Euro 2024 tournament on Sunday against Serbia.
