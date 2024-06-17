'We hope Sheffield gets behind this song to make it Euro 2024 number one'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the home of football - and now Sheffield could be the birthplace of a new number one hit for Euro 2024.

New song Around the World has been released as part of a special collaboration between two pioneering organisations, the arts charity Stand & Be Counted and historic Sheffield FC.

Children in the charity’s Youth Theatre of Sanctuary devised the song concept, lyrics and recorded it with the help of musicians.

The group then filmed a tongue-in-cheek music video at Sheffield FC’s the Home of Football stadium in Dronfield.

The Youth Theatre of Sanctuary at Sheffield FC

The track was released on Friday June 14, to coincide with the launch of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany and is free to download.

“The children in our group live for football”, said John Tomlinson, joint CEO of Stand & Be Counted.

“They always play the game before our Saturday sessions together and as a team we want to focus on topics they love.“Euro 2024 coincides with Refugee Week so it felt like there was no better time to do this.

“We’d absolutely love for Around the World to go to number one.

“But also it’s about celebrating Sheffield - which was the first City of Sanctuary - as a new home for these children and their creativity.”

Stand & Be Counted is the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary. It works with refugees, new migrants and asylum seekers - anyone, of any age, who is seeking sanctuary.

Its Youth Theatre of Sanctuary meets every Saturday in Sheffield to work on creative projects, from making video games to shadow puppet shows.

Musician Ed Waring helped the group to record their song alongside a full creative team. The track refers to superstar footballers Messi and Ronaldo, as well as the young people chasing their dreams and ‘all being welcome’ to join their team.

Then the team united with Sheffield FC to film their video, which features the grounds, kit and fans of the club founded in 1857.

Richard Tims, chairman of the world’s first football club, said: “At Sheffield FC we know how football has the power to transcend barriers and unite people from around the world.

“We hope the whole of Sheffield gets behind this song to score the goal of it being number one for Euro 2024.”

The Youth Theatre of Sanctuary will also be performing their song as part of the Migration Matters Festival in Sheffield. They take to the stage of the 4,000-capacity Fan City fan village, on Devonshire Green, on Saturday June 22.

Migration Matters Festival runs for nine days from Friday, June 14, 2024, with more than 70 cultural events taking place.