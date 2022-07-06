UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: 10 of the best pubs in Sheffield to watch the finals

And with England taking on Austria in the curtain raiser at Old Trafford, fans who cannot get to the game may be looking for somewhere to watch the match.
Games are also being played in Sheffield, with the first of those games being Netherlands v Sweden on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.
The BBC is showing the games live in the UK. but if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of the best pubs and sports bars where you can watch football live with a refreshing pint in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.
The final will take place on Sunday, July 31 at 8 pm.
