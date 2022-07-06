These are ten of the best pubs in Sheffield to watch the Women's Euros

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: 10 of the best pubs in Sheffield to watch the finals

The women’s football European Championships are set to kick off today (July 6).

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 6:29 am

And with England taking on Austria in the curtain raiser at Old Trafford, fans who cannot get to the game may be looking for somewhere to watch the match.

Games are also being played in Sheffield, with the first of those games being Netherlands v Sweden on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

The BBC is showing the games live in the UK. but if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of the best pubs and sports bars where you can watch football live with a refreshing pint in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.

The final will take place on Sunday, July 31 at 8 pm.

1. Champs Sports Bar, Ecclesall Road

Watch matches live from Champs Sports Bar on their state of the art 4K Ultra HD screens.

Photo: Champs

2. Walkabout

Enjoy tasty dishes and refreshing cold pints at Walkabout Sheffield whilst watching football on their large HD TVs.

Photo: Andrew Roe

3. The Banner Cross, Ecclesall Road

With 7 HD TVs plus a huge 10ft screen, The Banner Cross on Ecclesall road is a great place to watch the Euros

Photo: Google

4. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road

The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with a giant TV' used for screening sports.

Photo: Google

