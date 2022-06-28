UEFA Women's EURO 2022: Remembering when Euro 96 came to Sheffield - who can you spot?

When the Euros came to England in 1996, Sheffield was selected as a host city, with Hillsborough stadium hosting three games.

Hillsborough hosted three Group D games and all involved Denmark, who took on Croatia, Portugal and Turkey at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.

Unfortunately for the Danish fans visiting Sheffield, they finished third in the group and fell short of qualification to the knockouts.

In celebration of Euro 2022 coming to Sheffield again, this time Bramall Lane hosting, we took a look back at 11 photos from Euro 1996 at Hillsborough.

Danish Goodbye Some Denmark fans wave goodbye to Hillsborough stadium after their final game in Sheffield which saw them fall short of qualification.

Headgear Swap A policeman and a Danish fan swap headgear before Denmark's unfortunate 3-0 defeat to Croatia at Hillsborough.

Orchard Square Pictured in Orchard Sqaure, Sheffield, where Danish fans gathered for a concert of Eric Clapton Jam.

McDonald's Danish families enjoy a McDonald's on Penistone Road ahead of kick-off at Hillsborough.