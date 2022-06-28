UEFA Women's EURO 2022: Remembering when Euro 96 came to Sheffield - who can you spot?

When the Euros came to England in 1996, Sheffield was selected as a host city, with Hillsborough stadium hosting three games.
Hillsborough hosted three Group D games and all involved Denmark, who took on Croatia, Portugal and Turkey at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.
Unfortunately for the Danish fans visiting Sheffield, they finished third in the group and fell short of qualification to the knockouts.
In celebration of Euro 2022 coming to Sheffield again, this time Bramall Lane hosting, we took a look back at 11 photos from Euro 1996 at Hillsborough.
