The metal barriers have been taken down as Bramall Lane prepares to host four matches including a semi-final in the competition, which kicks off on Wednesday, July 6.

But any hopes their removal might signify progress in plans to reopen the long-vacant hotel have sadly been dashed by the hotel's owner, Sheffield United.

A spokesman for the club said: “The fencing is down to create more space and a better facade ahead of the Women's Euros.”

The Copthorne Hotel at the corner of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium. Metal fencing outside the hotel has been taken down ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament

He added that there had been no update regarding the hotel reopening since a briefing in May by Sheffield United chief executive Steve Bettis.

The four-star hotel has fallen into a state of disrepair since Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud assumed full control of United following a High Court battle with former co-owner Kevin McCabe.

The hotel was purchased by the club from Mr McCabe as a ‘vacant possession’, Mr Bettis explained in May, meaning the contract with the previous operator was cancelled and the building was stripped of furniture.

United have entered into an agreement with Hilton to run the hotel but it must first be refitted and changes must be made to the cladding surrounding the building, which no longer meets the latest regulations.

That work is estimated by the club to take around six to nine months, and Mr Bettis has said he hopes that ‘if all goes well’ the hotel can reopen in time for the 2023/24 season.

Despite the fencing being removed, a broken hotel window was still visible this week and leaves and litter could be seen strewn inside the doorway.

Broadcasting equipment in the grounds of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament

As well as the fencing around the hotel coming down, there is further evidence of preparations for the Women’s Euros in the form of broadcasting equipment stacked up in the stadium car park, including a large black box marked ‘Studio Desk’.