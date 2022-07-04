The game will be streamed live this week to celebrate the beginning of the competition which will be held in England this summer – Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane will be a host stadium for the tournament.

Guests at The Light, Sheffield, can catch all the action with the combo package which includes either a regular popcorn, hotdog or nachos, bag of sweets and a fountain soft drink for £12, with a large upgrade available for £15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Cinema, Sheffield, to screen England's first EURO 2022 game. Picture: Chris Etchells

Martyn Fewster, Business Manager at The Light Sheffield said: “Being able to offer an environment where families and individuals can come to follow England’s Euro campaign on the big screen is really exciting for us.

“We hope that this is something we are able to continue doing for future tournaments in both the women’s and men’s game.”

Guests are also invited to soak in the atmosphere before the game at The Light’s bar which stocks a wide range of alcoholic and soft drinks, plus handmade Fratellis pizzas – these are available to enjoy either in screen during the game or in their seating area, as well as the usual cinema treats.

The venue hopes to show the Lionesses future games too as they, hopefully, progress through the competition.