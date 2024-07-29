Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well, that went well - who’s looking forward to next year’s party already?

The clean up of Hillsborough Park is under way today now Tramlines is over for another year - and it’s time to think about the next one!

The party only just ended at Hillsborough Park, but early bird tickets for Tramlines 2025 are just a few days away. | Charley Atkins

Tramlines 2024 drew 40,000 people a day this weekend (July 26-28) to see headliners like Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, and homegrown superstars like Human League.

As the party drew to a close, hoardings had already gone up advertising tickets for Tramlines Festival 2025 saying tickets start from £89.50.

However, the Tramlines website is also inviting fans to sign up for early bird tickets for priority access to next year’s blowout.

Early bird tickets for Tramlines 2025 go on sale on Friday, August 2, at 12 noon.

