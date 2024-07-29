Tramlines 2025: Early bird ticket announcement made ahead of next year's festival at Hillsborough, Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The clean up of Hillsborough Park is under way today now Tramlines is over for another year - and it’s time to think about the next one!
Tramlines 2024 drew 40,000 people a day this weekend (July 26-28) to see headliners like Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, and homegrown superstars like Human League.
As the party drew to a close, hoardings had already gone up advertising tickets for Tramlines Festival 2025 saying tickets start from £89.50.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
However, the Tramlines website is also inviting fans to sign up for early bird tickets for priority access to next year’s blowout.
Early bird tickets for Tramlines 2025 go on sale on Friday, August 2, at 12 noon.
There is of course no indication who will be on the bill next year - except for Everly Pregnant Brothers who play every year, and possibly Shaun Williamson, AKA Barry from Eastenders, who ended his Barrioke party this year saying he’d be “delighted” to return to Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.