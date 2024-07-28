Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday marked another unforgettable day at Tramlines Festival - and you can watch it happen all again in our video.

The atmosphere was jumping at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on day two of the festival yesterday, July 27.

The venue was already buzzing when the gates opened up at midday, and it only got busier as the party raved on until well after sunset.

A huge range of artists took to the stages across the site, offering the likes of indie rock to brass bands.