Watch: We watched Balancing Act, The Snuts, and Jamie T at Tramlines Festival 2024 on Saturday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday marked another unforgettable day at Tramlines Festival - and you can watch it happen all again in our video.
The atmosphere was jumping at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on day two of the festival yesterday, July 27.
The venue was already buzzing when the gates opened up at midday, and it only got busier as the party raved on until well after sunset.
A huge range of artists took to the stages across the site, offering the likes of indie rock to brass bands.
Lauren Hague, who filmed a vlog on day one of the festival, returned for another day of fun. You can watch her video above here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.