Watch: We watched Balancing Act, The Snuts, and Jamie T at Tramlines Festival 2024 on Saturday

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Jul 2024, 15:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Saturday marked another unforgettable day at Tramlines Festival - and you can watch it happen all again in our video.

The atmosphere was jumping at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on day two of the festival yesterday, July 27.

The venue was already buzzing when the gates opened up at midday, and it only got busier as the party raved on until well after sunset.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A huge range of artists took to the stages across the site, offering the likes of indie rock to brass bands. 

Lauren Hague, who filmed a vlog on day one of the festival, returned for another day of fun. You can watch her video above here.

Related topics:ArtistsVideoSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.