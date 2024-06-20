Euro 2024: Former Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Wilson at Fan City for England game
Wilson, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC during his near 20-year playing career, will be the headline guest at Sheffield Fan City today, after Chris Waddle and Tony Currie’s appearances during England’s opener against Serbia.
He said: “I saw enough in that England performance against Serbia to suggest we can go far in this tournament. Bellingham was different class, and if we can get Harry Kane involved more, and on the end of crosses, then why can't we go on and win the thing?
“We have the players, the resources and the talent to have our name on that trophy on July 14th and I'm really looking forward to seeing the great people of Sheffield at Fan City this Thursday. Let's beat Denmark, win the group and kick on from there.”
A single goal by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory at the expense of a resilient Serbia in Germany – and there were wild scenes back home in Sheffield as the tournament momentum starts to build.
England’s second match will be broadcast live from Devonshire Green from kick-off at 5pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Tickets to the fan zone are still available, starting at £11.25 in total for adults or tables of six from £110.25.
Another win against Denmark will be huge for England and would book the squad their place in the knockout stages, before they’ve even played their final group stage match against Slovenia (which will be attended by Owls legend Viv Anderson at the Sheffield Fan City).
