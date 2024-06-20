Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United manager Danny Wilson will join fans at the Devonshire Green fan zone when England face Denmark this afternoon.

Wilson, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC during his near 20-year playing career, will be the headline guest at Sheffield Fan City today, after Chris Waddle and Tony Currie’s appearances during England’s opener against Serbia.

He said: “I saw enough in that England performance against Serbia to suggest we can go far in this tournament. Bellingham was different class, and if we can get Harry Kane involved more, and on the end of crosses, then why can't we go on and win the thing?

“We have the players, the resources and the talent to have our name on that trophy on July 14th and I'm really looking forward to seeing the great people of Sheffield at Fan City this Thursday. Let's beat Denmark, win the group and kick on from there.”

Football fans have been enjoying the Fan City in Sheffield city centre to watch the Euros | Fan City

A single goal by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory at the expense of a resilient Serbia in Germany – and there were wild scenes back home in Sheffield as the tournament momentum starts to build.

England’s second match will be broadcast live from Devonshire Green from kick-off at 5pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Tickets to the fan zone are still available, starting at £11.25 in total for adults or tables of six from £110.25.