England play their first game of Euro 2024 on Sunday.

The Men’s Euros 2024 tournament is nearly upon us. Kick-off for the first game is 8pm tonight as hosts Germany take on Scotland.

The fan zone is coming together on Devonshire Green just in time for the tournament. It has hosted thousands of football fans in recent years and became a place of celebration when the Lionesses lifted the European trophy in 2022.

But before Devonshire Green, we had big screens on Tudor Square and in our pubs and bars across the city.

Going as far back as 2002, take a look at our gallery of England fans experiencing the highs and lows of football over the years.

England fans watching England v France in the Old Monk pub in Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre in June 2004

England fans watching England v France in the Old Monk pub in Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre in June 2004 | Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

A moment of joy for the fans at the Old Monk

A moment of joy for the fans at the Old Monk | Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

England fans in June 2002 cheer their team's second goal in the World Cup game against Denmark at the Broadfield pub, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

England fans in June 2002 cheer their team's second goal in the World Cup game against Denmark at the Broadfield pub, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield | Mike Waistell Photo: Mike Waistell

Sheffield MP and Sports Minister Richard Caborn was one of the faces in the crowd in Tudor Square, Sheffield, watching the England game against Brazil in June 2002

Sheffield MP and Sports Minister Richard Caborn was one of the faces in the crowd in Tudor Square, Sheffield, watching the England game against Brazil in June 2002 | Mike Waistell Photo: Mike Waistell

