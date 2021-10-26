The good news is that Sheffield is surrounded by so many great places, with fun things to do and spaces to visit with your children, so filling your time shouldn’t be a problem.

We’ve taken a look through some of the best things to do in and around Sheffield this October half term, from one-off events to year-round favourites like theme parks and National Trust estates, so you will never be short of somewhere to go for a family day out.

Halloween also falls inside October half term, so there are lots of themed activities to take part in too.

There are plenty of half term and Halloween events for children in Sheffield this October school holidays, includng this Monster trail at the Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre in North Aston.

Sheffield October half term events and activities

Monster Hunt - Tropical Butterfly House

There’s some frighteningly good family fun in store for you throughout the October half term holiday at the Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife Conservation Park, North Anston near Sheffield.You can take part in a spooky Monster Hunt - in full fancy dress of course - with daily prizes up for grabs, as well as attending animal talks and playing in the park. And if that’s not enough, you can grab a seasonally-themed hot drink from the cafe and children’s picnic box.Advance tickets only, which can be booked at: butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/ticketsAddress: Woodsetts Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ.

Collect a collage - Industrial Museums TrustOn Friday, October 29, the team at Sheffield Industrial Museums Trust will be exploring the grounds of Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet to collect some beautiful pieces of nature like fallen leaves and cones, which can be used to make an autumnal Abbeydale collage.You don’t need to book, you can just drop in between 12pm and 3pm. The event is free, but donations are welcomed.Find out more at www.simt.co.uk/abbeydale-industrial-hamlet/whats-on/half-term-collect-a-collageAddress: Abbeydale Rd S, Beauchief, Sheffield S7 2QW.

There are plenty of fun activities for children in Sheffield this half term and Halloween, including seeing the owls, birds and animals at the Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre.

Make your own animation - Site GalleryOn Wednesday, October 27, you can visit the Site Gallery in Sheffield city centre to make your own animations inspired by its current exhibition Permanent Distraction by Rafaël Rozendaal.Using coloured card, acetate, and felt tip pens, you will create your own films which will then be shared at the end of the session on a large projection.The workshop is suitable for children aged 6+ and is free to attend. It will run from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.Find out more at: www.sitegallery.org/event/family-friendly-half-term-workshop-make-your-own-animation/Address: 1 Brown Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS

Strange and Unusual: A Tim Burton Half Term Double Bill

Between Monday, October 25 and Thursday, October 28, Showroom cinema will be showing Frankenweenie at 10.30am followed by Beetlejuice at 12.45pm.

Growtheatre in Ecclesall Woods in one of the places in Sheffield offering fun things to do with kids this October half term and some Halloween activities.

A great option for Tim Burton fans who fancy watching some family friendly - but spooky - films to get in the Halloween spirit.

Find out more at: www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/guide/?c=19265&d=20211022

Address: Paternoster Row, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BX

Half term Halloween art and party

On Friday, October 29, kids’ club Easel Peasels will be holding a Halloween party with games, music, art classes and a fancy dress competition.

It will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm and cost £35.

Find out more at: www.facebook.com/events/s12-4lb/half-term-halloween-art-and-party/3016414058582293/

Address: Main St, Sheffield, S12 4LB.

Growtheatre Ecclesall Woods

Fancy some entertainment, building, making and games in a woodland setting? Growtheatre is running creative outdoor sessions in Ecclesall Woods this October half term.

Learn some forest school skills and hear from some amazing characters – and there’s even a special Halloween event on Thursday, October 28.

The two sessions take place 10am to 12pm, and 1.30pm to 3.30pm and cost £5.50 per child. Booking is essential.

Find out more at: www.growtheatre.org.uk

Address: Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S7 2QZ

Places to visit and things to do in Sheffield this half term

As well as one-off Halloween and half term events, there are plenty of other fun places to visit in and around Sheffield during the school holidays. We are surrounded by beautiful parks and open spaces – not to mention the Peak District – as well as theme parks, play areas and other easily-accessible places to enjoy a day out.

Here is a list of some of the best places to visit in and near Sheffield during half term:

Heeley City Farm

Head to Heeley City Farm to see some lovely farmyard favourites. You’ll get to see plenty of animals, many of which simply roam around in the fields between 10am and 3pm.

Address: Richards Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S2 3DT.

Endcliffe Park/Forge Dam

Another family favourite, Endcliffe Park has everything you need for a wonderful time, including a cafe, a playground and lots of open spaces to throw a ball around in or enjoy an autumn picnic, complete with hot chocolate and sweet treats. If you really wanted to make a day of it you could join the two and complete the two-mile walk between Forge Dam and Endcliffe Park – the perfect October walk to see the stunning leaves on the trees.

Address: Rustlings Rd, Sheffield S11 7AB.

Botanical Gardens

Stroll around 18 different garden areas, set in 19 acres of land close to Ecclesall Road. There is also a Grade II listed Bear Pit to see, which is very popular with children, and a fossil in the Evolution garden. Something for everyone! Another stunning location to see the autumn colours.

Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.

Museums

If you want something indoor to do, with plenty of history and culture, then Sheffield is filled with museums to visit.

There’s Weston Park Museum, Kelham Island Museum, the National Emergency Services Museum – and even the National Videogames Museum.

Whatever you want to explore, why not do it by heading to one of the great museums?

Medieval Mayhem

For some indoor play area fun, head to Medieval Mayhem. With four slides and lots of great equipment to play with, the kids won’t be disappointed as they climb through tunnels and play in ball pits. But the adults won’t be bored either, with free wifi and a cafe to keep them entertained.

Address: Toledo Works, Neepsend Ln, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AW.

Longshaw Estate

If you’re willing to venture out towards the Peak District, then the Longshaw Estate is a great option with the children.

The National Trust area is beautiful and is one of the most ideal places you can get wrapped up and go for a long autumn walk.

There’s a cafe, stepping stones, stunning woodland and even some special half term activities to enjoy.

This October it will be running Halloween fancy dress competitions, as well as the chance to create a nature-themed monster and completing the Ridiculous Riddle hunt.

Mysterious Monsters and Ridiculous Riddles at Longshaw will run from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, November 7, between 10am and 3pm. The trail costs £3 and includes a lantern making kit to take home.

Address: Sheffield, S11 7TZ.

Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park

A wonderful theme park in Rotherham, this is a great option with the children. There are lots of fun rides for all ages and something to entertain everyone.

You can explore mini golf, an inflatable area and a climbing wall whilst there, as well as some caves and mini farm.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar will also be making an appearance at the park every day as a special treat and there are plenty of Halloween activities on offer.

This half term it is holding a Fright Fiesta, with a whole week of colour, costumes and music.

There are spooky rides and children are encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Book online on the Gulliver’s Valley website.

Address: Mansfield Rd, Sheffield, S26 5QW.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Why not head to Yorkshire Wildlife Park this half term to see some exciting animals and learn about unusual species?

The park has plenty of talks on offer every day, as well as fun activities for kids and hundreds of exotic animals to see while you’re there.

Book online on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park website.