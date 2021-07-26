Luckily Tripadvisor has listed some of the best indoor things to do when it’s raining in Sheffield so you don’t have to worry about keeping the kids entertained even if the weather isn’t on your side.
1. Weston Park Museum
Set in a beautiful park, the museum is free and there is lots for the family to do and see. There is also an indoor picnic room, if the weather isn’t good enough for you to sit outside! Weston Park is the largest museum in Sheffield and features lots of different exhibitions, including ones from the city and ones about things much further afield like Ancient Egypt. Find it at Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TP.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Meadowhall
The huge shopping centre is one of Sheffield’s biggest indoor attractions. There are plenty of things to do with the family at Meadowhall, from eating out at the food court, to catching a film at the VUE cinema or being adventurous on the trampolines at Jump Inc or climbing walls at Rock Up. You may also just want to stock up on summer essentials, or take part in one of the family-friendly activities they sometimes have going on during the holidays. Find it at Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EP.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. National Emergency Services Museum
The National Emergency Services Museum (NESM) is an independent, self-funded museum and charity dedicated to celebrating and preserving the history of the emergency services and their communities, in peace and war. It is housed in a historic combined police, fire and ambulance station in Sheffield City Centre. The building dates back to 1900 and a number of original features, such as the Victorian police cells and engine house, have been preserved within the museum. Find it at Old Police/Fire Station, W Bar, Sheffield S3 8PT.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Medieval Mayhem
For some indoor play area fun, head to Medieval Mayhem. With four slides and lots of great equipment to play with, the kids won’t be disappointed as they climb through tunnels and play in ball pits. But the adults won’t be bored either, with free wifi and a cafe to keep them entertained. Find it at Toledo Works, Neepsend Ln, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AW.
Photo: Google Maps