2. Meadowhall

The huge shopping centre is one of Sheffield’s biggest indoor attractions. There are plenty of things to do with the family at Meadowhall, from eating out at the food court, to catching a film at the VUE cinema or being adventurous on the trampolines at Jump Inc or climbing walls at Rock Up. You may also just want to stock up on summer essentials, or take part in one of the family-friendly activities they sometimes have going on during the holidays. Find it at Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EP.

Photo: James Hardisty