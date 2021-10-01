Sheffield’s Halloween celebrations are going to be bigger than ever this year, after last year’s festivities were impacted by the city being under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions.

Halloween and the October half-term come around pretty quickly and so it’s vital to book tickets now to secure access to spooky fun for the whole family.

Here are some of the best ticketed Halloween events happening in or near Sheffield this year.

Kelham Island Museum is encouraging kids to don their best fancy dress costumes as part of its 'Creepy Kelham' Halloween activities. Photo by: Dean Atkins

Family Fun at Creepy Kelham Island Museum

When: October 28, 5.30-7.30pm

Where: Kelham Island Museum, Alma St, Sheffield S3 8SA

Cost: £4 adult, £7 child

Daisy Holden hides out waiting to scare one of the visitors at Kelham Island Museum - other venues encouraging children to showcase their best fancy costumes this year include Gulliver's Valley Resort. Photo by: Dean Atkins.

Explore the popular museum after hours with spooky surprises and a trick or treat trail. Make your own slime, hear chilling tales from resident ghosts - and if you’re brave enough, you can even explore the museum’s cellar. Some children may find parts of the event scary, but there are quiet spaces at points round the museum with no scary elements to provide a break if needed. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged.

Advanced booking is required, via Eventbrite.

Halloween Spooktacular at Tropical Butterfly House

When: Weekends in October, daily during the half term

Families can book now for the Halloween Spooktacular events at Alton Towers, with a brand new Trick O'Treat Town. Photo by: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Where: Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S25 4EQ

Cost: £13.75 adult, £12.50 child, under 2s free - 10% off if you book online

Families can visit the Witch’s Cottage and the Haunted House, brave the ghoulish tractor trailer ride through the Freaky Forest and come face to face with ghosts and monsters. You and your little ones can also watch amazing bird and animal displays hosted by witches. There are also spooky crafts and activities including pumpkin carving, suitable for children of all ages. There’s also a daily children’s fancy dress competition and unforgettable animal encounters with lemurs, meerkats, otters, birds of prey, snakes and creepy-crawlies throughout the day

Find out more at butterflyhouse.co.uk

Pumpkin Picking at Cannon Hall Farm

When: October 16 - 31

Where: Cannon Hall Farm, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT

Cost: £12.95 for children (with pumpkin), £10.96 for adults (no pumpkin)

As well as picking their own pumpkin ready for carving in time for Halloween, children can see all the farm favourites like Millie and Primrose the pesky goat kids, hand-reared Alpaca Helen, Ozzie Horseborne, Pony Hadley and new Highland calf Lilibet. Fancy dress is welcome and there will be random spot prizes issues by team members for those who have made a special effort.

Find out more at cannonhallfarm.co.uk

Halloween Spooktacular at Alton Towers

When: October 8 - 10, and 15 - 31

Where: Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB

Cost: £39 per person + extras

A firm favourite amongst Sheffield residents looking for a weekend escape, families will be able to enjoy the amusement park’s brand new interactive walkthrough Trick O’Treat Town, where kids can knock on doors from Spooky Avenue all the way up to Witchy Woods. But be warned - as well as treats there are tricks aplenty! More daring souls can face the park’s hair-raising rides, or try and escape from four truly terrifying scare mazes.Find out more at altontowers.com

Witches, Wizards and Wands at Wentworth Woodhouse

When: October 28 - 30, 10.00am-5.00pm

Where: Wentworth, Rotherham S62 7TQ

Cost: £10 for children

Join the witch sisters of Wentworth Woodhouse in the old stables for spooky storytelling, tailor make your own wand and have a go at casting spells in these special workshops that are suitable for children aged three and over. Child entry also includes general access to the house and gardens, and there are other Halloween activities hosted at Wentworth House – including a Scream Screen where you can watch your favourite scary films, and Autumn Forest School, where kids can try their hand at Sword of Fire, create wicked potions and roast oozey marshmellow eyeballs

Find out more at wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk

Halloween Wizards Tea & Crafting at The Steel Cauldron

When: October 21 - 31

Where: The Steel Cauldron, 3 Spooner Road, Sheffield, S10 5BL

Cost: £5 booking fee + £11 adults meal, £7 childrens meal - drinks not included

The whole family can book to have some spooky food and a drink or two, while creating a Halloween craft. Make sure you save room to enjoy the reverse trick and treat. There’s a £5 booking fee on the 1 hour 20 minute session, refunded against your spend on the day and children are strongly encouraged to come wearing their best fancy dress costumes.

Find out more at thesteelcauldron.co.uk

Slime and Spooky Creatures at Cutlery Works

When: October 29, 10.00-11.00am

Where: Cutlery Works, 73 - 101 Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8AT

Cost: £12.50

Kids aged 5-11 will be able to get stuck in and unleash their creativity while making spooky creatures and slime in a workshop hosted by Amazelab. Not for the faint-hearted, this is a chance to get your hands dirty and indulge your love of all things gruesome. What are you waiting for? Get messy.

Find out more at cutleryworks.co.uk

Fright Fiesta at Gulliver’s Valley

When: October 23 - 31

Where: Gulliver’s Valley, Mansfield Road, Sheffield S26 5QW

Cost: £13 until October 10

Fright Fiesta is nine days of fabulous family activities, frights and theme park fun that makes for a perfect daytrip, or even an overnight stay. Kids can showcase their costumes in a spine-tingling street parade or delve deep into the theme park and discover spooktacular rides. Use special offer code GVFIESTA for £13 Halloween tickets up until midnight on October 10.