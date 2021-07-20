But school holidays can be expensive, with lots of time to fill and events to attend, so we took a look at some of the free activities you can take part in and places you can go that won’t cost you too much. Which ones will you be making the most of this summer?
1. Weston Park Museum
Set in a beautiful park, the museum is free and there is lots for the family to do and see. There is also an indoor picnic room. Weston Park is a great place for the kids to run around outside and there is also the playground at Crookes Valley Park just next door. Located at Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TP.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Heeley City Farm
Head to Heeley City Farm to see some lovely farmyard favourites. You’ll get to see plenty of animals, many of which simply roam around in the fields between 10am and 3pm, as well as take part in the ‘healthy holidays’ initiative, which will include pizza making, yoga sessions and arts and crafts workshops. Located at Richards Rd, Heeley, Sheffield S2 3DT.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Endcliffe Park
Another family favourite, Endcliffe Park has everything you need for a wonderful time, including a cafe, a playground and lots of open spaces to throw a ball around in or enjoy a picnic. If you really wanted to make a day of it you could join the two and complete the two-mile walk between Forge Dam and Endcliffe Park - don’t worry, the walk through the woods is shaded! Located at Rustlings Rd, Sheffield S11 7AB.
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Highfield Adventure Playground
Take your trip to the park to the next level by visiting Highfield Adventure Playground. Here you will find a tunnel slide, wild zip wire and water pumps in the outdoor play area, as well as indoor play area so you can enjoy your day out come rain or shine. There are facilities to play pool and table tennis, as well as regular arts and crafts sessions. Located at Crowther Pl, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1BJ.
Photo: Google Maps