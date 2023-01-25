News you can trust since 1887
Pup Up Cafe coming to The Head of Steam in Sheffield for Valentine's Day special

The popular Pup Up Cafe team are bringing their Valentine’s weekend event to Sheffield, allowing dog lovers to mingle with up to 50 “doggos” in each session.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:17pm

Pup Up Cafe travel all around the UK putting on dog-centred events and this Valentine’s weekend event on February 19 in Sheffield will have lots of love-themed features. The team behind it have said the event will be a “super special day with tons of Valentine’s photo ops”, held within the popular Head of Steam venue.

The event is ticketed, but attendees can expect time to mingle with up to 50 dogs in each session, which can be one of two Daschund sessions, a “Doodle” session or a Frenchie/Pug session. There will also be photos taken by an event photographer, unlimited “puppucinos” and treats for dogs, a safe, secure space for “off lead time” as well as lots of local dog businesses to browse.

Tickets start at £9.50 for dog owners and £15 for “regular humans”.

    Dogs in attendance at the Pup Up Cafe will have unlimited "puppucinos"
    Pup Up Cafe is bringing a Valentine's Day themed event to Head of Steam in Sheffield.
    The Valentine's themed event will allow guests to mingle with up to 50 "doggos"
