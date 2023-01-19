A small dog was lucky to be found after being abandoned at a quarry in a “tragic” case of neglect, the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre has said.

The dog, who was not named by the charity, is now on her road to recovery, which includes extensive treatment, medicated baths and weekly check-ups with RSPCA vets. In a post on Facebook, the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre said: “This little girl was abandoned in a quarry on New Year’s Eve; in such an isolated place, it is very lucky that she was found in time.”

The dog often wears a knitted jumper in order to keep warm and “likes to snuggle up for a nap in her favourite fluffy bed”.

The post continued: “Sadly this is just one example of the many tragic cases of neglect that we experience here at RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch. We are an autonomous charity so have to raise funds ourselves, and therefore your support is a massive help.”

A small dog was lucky to be found after being abandoned in an "isolated" South Yorkshire quarry. Image: RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre

The post and images of the dog prompted anger and sadness in the comment section, with one commenter saying: “Ohh poor babe, who would do that to this little beauty. Makes my blood boil.” Another said: “Poor girl, no animal deserves to be treated like that!”

The RSPCA fundraiser attached to the post has raised £140 so far. Anyone who wants to support the centre and the charity’s work can also donate on their website. The Facebook post ends: “As always, any and all support is greatly appreciated.”

