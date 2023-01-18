POP+BARK are bringing their Cockapoo Cafe to Sheffield hot off their appearance on the popular TV series Dragons’ Den.

The company will be hosting a 90s themed event at Revolution, with a 90s soundtrack and a 90s dress code encouraged for those attending the pop up Cockapoo Cafe, where there will be a Pupuccino Bar, a brand new Pupcorn Bar, a Doggy Boutique for accessories as well as a menu with food and cocktails from Revolucion de Cuba.

POP+BARK host canine socialising events for dogs specialising in breed-specific cafes.

The firm's successful venture caught the interest of thriving businessmen Steven Bartlett and Toukar Suleman both of whom offered investment to the ambitious couple when they appeared on Dragons’ Den.

Unfortunately, negotiations fizzled out and the pair left without investment, but a big stamp of approval from the Dragons for their innovative business.

Held at Revolution in the city on May 21, POP+BARK will be taking over the entire venue.

Although being billed as a Cockapoo Cafe that day, it is a feel-good event for dachshunds, pugs, cockapoos and frenchies, dog owners and dog fans alike

Co-owner Anushka Fernando, of POP+Bark, said: “Dragons’ Den was an amazing experience and we feel honoured to have been chosen to pitch our business to the investors. We certainly had fun convincing them how much fun our events are and although we didn’t get investment, they loved the concept and I’m sure we’ll be seeing all of them and their dogs at an event soon.

“Bring your dogs for a fantastic socialisation experience, lots of fun photo opportunities, treats and the chance to meet fellow dog owners in the local area. We also welcome dog lovers without their own dog to come along, great if you’ve lost your own dog or aren’t able to have a dog at home. Guests are all so welcoming and it is literally the happiest day ever.”

The day is organised into breed specific time slots:

11:20am Dachshund Cafe

12:40pm Cockapoo Café

2pm Frenchie Café

3:20pm Pug Cafe

The event is organised into breed-specific time slots, but is also inclusive for dog lovers without their own dogs to attend.

