We have Retrievers, Staffies, Lurchers, German Shepards and lots of other special dogs and pups for you to look at, and hopefully fall in love with. Take a look.
Owning a dog can be quite the commitment, you can find the RSPCA’s dog adoption guide for more information on how to best look after your canine friends, here.
1. Sky
Sky is a "remarkable dog" the RSPCA said. She is just two-years-old, but this Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed has already experienced motherhood and her loving, caring nature had made her children the "luckiest puppies around". Sky is said to be a pleasure to train and is said to love fuss and attention.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Marley
Four-year-old Marley is currently with the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch. She has been described as a "larger lady looking for a family to take her on her next big adventure". The RSPCA say Marley would benefit from someone with experience with larger breeds, as she still needs a bit of help on manners and training and that it's okay to be at home alone sometimes. Could you be the person to give Marley the love and care she needs?
Photo: RSPCA
3. Narla
"Gentle giant" Narla is just three-years-old and is looking for the forever family to final give her the time and love she deserves. She bonds extremely well with her family, but this does take time, care and patience. She's a very active dog and so does need her daily walks and mental stimulation, so would be brilliant for a family regularly heading out to the country for long walks.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Jake
Jake is 12-years-young and his favourite food is squirty cheese. This English Shepard crossbreed unfortunately hasn't had the "fullest of lives" and so is a bit "unsure of things and people" but now really trusts the RSPCA team who have put some much time into him. The RSPCA hope Jake can find a family willing to let him live his life to the "absolute max".
Photo: RSPCA