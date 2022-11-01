2. Marley

Four-year-old Marley is currently with the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch. She has been described as a "larger lady looking for a family to take her on her next big adventure". The RSPCA say Marley would benefit from someone with experience with larger breeds, as she still needs a bit of help on manners and training and that it's okay to be at home alone sometimes. Could you be the person to give Marley the love and care she needs?

Photo: RSPCA