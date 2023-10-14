Pumpkins are available for purchase from just £1, making the spooky season a celebration for children and parents alike.

For the first time, Gulliver’s Valley, in Rother Valley, has opened a pumpkin patch for the Halloween season.

The new attraction at the theme park will be open every weekend until the half-term school holidays when it will then open for the entire week until Halloween, on Tuesday October 31.

Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch – filled with many different varieties of pumpkins – and capture the memory with a selection of photo props, too. Plus, pumpkins will be on sale with prices starting from £1.

Gulliver's Valley's new pumpkin patch will be open each weekend and then the full week leading up to Halloween.

David Bold, director at Gulliver’s Valley said: "We are thrilled our new pumpkin patch is now open, offering a fantastic addition to the Gulliver’s experience this autumn.

"Visitors can enjoy a walk around the area, pick pumpkins to take home from themed displays and make the most of lots of photo opportunities.

"There are also straw stacks dotted around the site and food available via our mobile catering team."

The Pumpkin Patch at Gulliver’s Valley is situated away from the theme park itself, meaning visitors who just want to explore the Pumpkin Patch can buy a standalone ticket for £3.

Guests can also combine a visit to the pumpkin patch with a day out at the Spooktacular Fright Fiesta event featuring a Halloween celebration full of fabulous family activities, frights and theme park fun.