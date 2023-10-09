The last remaining pub in the village of Bamford is celebrating 10 years since being given a new lease of life.

This October marks a significant milestone for one pub in the Peak District - and a week of events and activities are commemorating the anniversary.

Ten years ago, villagers in Bamford rallied together to purchase the last remaining pub, saving it from property developers, and bringing it under community ownership. Today, the Anglers Rest is a thriving pub, post office and café serving all members of the community beneath the stunning backdrop of Bamford Edge.

The Anglers Rest won CAMRA Sheffield & District Pub of the Year in 2017 and 2022, and this year it was awarded Cask Marque status for its beer. Over the years it has also received financial support from High Peak Borough Council, and the government’s Levelling Up fund.

The Anglers Rest in Bamford is celebrating 10 years under community ownership.

Bamford resident Jonathan Lindley, aged 61, has been chair of Bamford Community Society (BCS), which operates the running of the Anglers Rest, since November 2019. It’s fair to say that it has been a tumultuous time in the UK since then, with a global pandemic, three Prime Ministers, and rocketing inflation - but the pub has remained strong.

"It has been an interesting four years, but the whole 10 years have been," Jonathan said. "It’s amazing we have been able to keep going because there has been so many challenges - not just for us, but for the whole hospitality industry.

"We run a lot of events to get a mix of regular customers. We’ve got great beer and food, welcoming staff, a log burner, and we welcome dogs. We’ve also created a café so cyclists and hikers can stop for coffee and cake.

"We have tried to be imaginative in what we can offer to make the most of the location and the building that we have got. We are trying everything we can so that 10 years is just a milestone on the way to 20 years and 30 years."

Startung yesterday and running through to Sunday, October 15, a range of events will be taking place at the community hub to celebrate the momentous occasion. To name just a few, this includes:

A special 10th anniversary theme to the weekly Wednesday quiz with great prizes, starting at 8.30pm.

A vinyl night from 9pm on Thursday October 12. Visitors are encouraged to be creative and find a connection to 10 from song titles to track numbers.

On Friday October 13, people are invited to head to the pub from 10.30am and share their memories of the Anglers over the years - from wedding receptions to big parties to their first pint. Free coffee and cake is available for the first 20 participants.

On Saturday October 14, a beer festival will take place from noon to 11pm. Live music will fill the car park from 6pm and locally produced beers will be on offer, including Intrepid, Torrside and Whim fine ales. Food will be available from the cafe, and The Sunshine Pizza Company and The Little Thai Hut will join from 2pm.

The community-owned hub, with a café, post office and pub, is hosting a range of events to celebrate the milestone.

Jonathan added: "We try and put back into the village as much as we can, because we are owned by the community so we are part of the community.

"There have been so many people who have done so much to make this an exciting week for us, and we’re going to make sure to have a party for us as well."