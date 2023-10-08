Here's a round-up of all the fun you can have at Graves Park Animal Farm in Sheffield this Halloween.

Visitors to Sheffield's-own Graves Park Animal Farm can look forward to a frighteningly good time this Halloween.

The much-loved farm on Hemsworth Road is has announced its lineup of spooky events to enjoy in the next three weeks, including its massively popular pumpkin-picking event and an exclusive adult-only fright night.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where can I get tickets for Graves Park Animal Farm pumpkin picking?

Graves Park Animal Farm is back with its extremely popular pumpkin picking event this Halloween, with over 5,000 to choose from.

Graves Park Animal Farm's extremely popular pumpkin picking is back this October half term between October 21 and 31.

Every day from 10am to 3pm, families can snag their perfect pumpkin for the spooky season, with over 5,000 ones to choose from - get yours before they go.

No booking is required, just turn up and pick.

The pumpkin picking comes with the 'Nightmare at the Farm Woodland Walk', with free entry to the farm.

Tickets are £7.00 per child and includes entry into pumpkin picking area, the woodland walk area, and the choice of one pumpkin to take home. Adults go free. Sadly, no dogs allowed.

Where can I get tickets to the Graves Park Animal farm adult fright night?

For the first time ever, Graves Park Animal Farm is holding an adult only Fight Night on October 31.

The very first Graves Park Animal Farm adult-only Fright Night descends over the land this Halloween.

For ages 16+ only, visitors can brave the woods between 7pm and 10pm on October 31.

Step into the deep dark forest and hear the terrifying history of the Bunting Nook Wood, and see if the legend of the ghoulish beast that lives there is true for yourself.

Tickets are priced at £10 + booking fee, and includes a hot drink and the fright of your life.