Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is the perfect spot in the run-up for Halloween, whether it's for an autumnal photoshoot or if you’re on the hunt for the best of the 10,000 pumpkins at the farm.

It is the most in-demand pumpkin patch in the country this Halloween, with people searching for the award-winning venue on Google a total of 625,000 times in the last year.

At £12.95 for both adults and children, it is the most expensive in the UK, but has the benefits of a free pumpkin for kids and expert pumpkin carvers on hand, along with admission to the farm, outdoor and indoor play areas, and reptile house.

Not to mention, people who make a special effort with fancy dress will be in with a chance of a prize, handed out by farm staff.

On social media, Cannon Hall Farm is the second-most popular of 40 pumpkin patches across the country, with over two million views on the TikTok hashtag and 19,000 Instagram tags.

It is the UK’s seventh best pumpkin patch overall, when taking into consideration price, location, social media popularity and google searches, according to the data from Outdoor Toys.

Booking in advance is the only way to secure your spot.