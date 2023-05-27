A new Sheffield space has opened with 10 free instruments for the public to make some noise – and here’s how to play them.

The new musical pocket park was unveiled today (May 27) on Charter Row, behind The Light cinema, with a ensemble of xylophones, drums and bells for the public to play for free.

The street-side orchestra is made up of special instruments all designed so they can be played together, in any combination, at any skill level, and still make sweet music.

Residents can try their hand at the steel congas or Brazilian cajon to create thumping drum beats, try the specialized sheet music for the catavina marimba, or improvise together on the duo xylophone, which with its pentatonic C Major scale means any attempt will always sound a treat.

Leeds-based percussionist Michael Armitage was on hand at the opening of Sheffield's new musical pocket park today to demonstrate how to play every instrument.

In our video from the official unveiling above, Leeds-based percussionist Michael Armitage shows how you can play every instrument in hopes everyone will have the confidence to come out and make a racket.

The idea for the park was developed by ChangingSheff and the project has been delivered by the city council. ChangingShef is a residents’ association which represents 27,000 city centre residents. The group hopes to create a musical community around the park and for the space to attract local residents and music loving visitors alike. In the longer term, the group hopes the park will be used for gigs and recitals.

It comes on the same day Sheffield officially launched the new Pound’s Park playground on nearby Wellington Street.

The catavina xylophone has special sheet music to show you how to play a number of nursery rhymes. But, as a C Major instrument, any and all improvizations will always sound sweet.