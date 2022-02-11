New restaurant The Confessional with a church-inspired twist opens in Sheffield

A new restaurant with a church-inspired twist has opened in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:24 pm

The Confessional has opened it’s doors to customers today (Friday, February 11) opposite Nando’s in The Moor.

The gourmet burger place - which already has other restaurants based in Stafford and Telford – urges customers to ‘join the congregation’.

The Confessional has opened in The Moor.

Ahead of the opening, the restaurant has been promoting a number of special offers, ranging from 25 per cent off to and ‘kids eat free’ offers for the next seven days.

The venue is also recruiting new staff such as a full-time cook and kitchen manager.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/TheConfessionalSheffield/

