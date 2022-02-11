New restaurant The Confessional with a church-inspired twist opens in Sheffield
A new restaurant with a church-inspired twist has opened in Sheffield.
The Confessional has opened it’s doors to customers today (Friday, February 11) opposite Nando’s in The Moor.
The gourmet burger place - which already has other restaurants based in Stafford and Telford – urges customers to ‘join the congregation’.
Ahead of the opening, the restaurant has been promoting a number of special offers, ranging from 25 per cent off to and ‘kids eat free’ offers for the next seven days.
The venue is also recruiting new staff such as a full-time cook and kitchen manager.
For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/TheConfessionalSheffield/