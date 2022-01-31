Juke & Loe: Sheffield restaurant a hit with Google reviewers, Guardian critic and Michelin Guide
A Sheffield restaurant run by two brothers is proving a hit with Google reviewers, a food critic for the Guardian and the prestigious Michelin Guide.
Brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson are the masterminds behind Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road which is winning rave reviews.
Guardian food critic Jay Rayner praised the 'delightful and impressive cooking' after visiting to sample the lunch menu recently.
He described how he enjoyed a three-course lunch there for £30 – much cheaper than dinner, when he said mains alone are priced £24-£30 – writing ‘the real bargains are found at lunchtime’.
The restaurant has also been recommended in the prestigious Michelin Guide for the last two years – a publication that is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out.
A number of Sheffield diners have now shared their dining experiences by posting reviews on Google.
There are dozens of reviews with many giving the eaterie four or five stars.
Simon Ince wrote: “Absolutely outstanding food and impeccable service, while also feeling safe during covid.
"Really great experience. Prices are great for the quality of food too. Been before and will come again.”
Alex Lau added: “Welcoming hospitality, good atmosphere and the dishes reflect the care and thinking of both chefs. Texture, taste are well balanced. Tasted carrot and Pollack. One of the best restaurants I have been to on Sheffield.”
Pete Colledge posted: “Great food and a simple menu with wonderful flavours and well sourced ingredients. Particularly loved the blackberry dessert with liquorice and my partner had what she described as the perfect piece of duck. Lovely waiting staff too.”