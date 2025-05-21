It’s Lights Camera Action this Friday for the Australian pop superstar as she stops in Sheffield to play the Utilita Arena - here’s what fans can expect.

The glamourous Australian singer songwriter behind hits like Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and Spinning Around is sweeping the UK on her Tension Tour 2025.

Media outlets have posted rave reviews of her show at Manchester’s AO Arena on May 20, and also shared her surprise visit to a beach in Seaham, County Durham.

Here’s what to expect from Kylie’s visit to Sheffield this Friday, May 23 - from setlists to ratings, and right down to how traffic is expected to struggle under the weight of fans.

Kylie Minogue - pictured here performing in New York for her Tension Tour 2025 - is coming to the Sheffield Utilita Arena on Friday, May 23. Here’s what to expect. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue Tension Tour 2025 setlist for Sheffield Utilita

The setlist for each venue should be a pleasant surprise for the audience, but some listeners like to know whether they’re in for career showcase or an exhibition of ‘newer stuff.’

The Setlist.fm website, based on Kylie’s show in Manchester’s AO Arena from May 20, suggests the Australian star will play 29 songs, broken into five ‘acts’ - plus an encore.

Kylie Minogue performs at Madison Square Garden | Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The set list suggests there will be a number of shortened songs as well as quite a few covers of other artists’ hits which might catch fans by surprise.

Shortened songs could include Lights Camera Action, Get Outta My Way and In Your Eyes. Covers and snippets could include her breakout hit The Loco-Motion and Jason Donovan’s ‘Especially For You.’

Full-length showstoppers for the night could include Confide In Me, On A Night Like This, Come Into My World and Padam Padam.

What are fans and reviewers saying?

The Manchester Evening News called Kylie “utterly joyful shiny pop perfection” while The Guardian called her Glasgow show the work of “a pop deity,” and both gave her five stars. The Times also called the tour “an irresistible barrage of frothy pop”.

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989. | Sheffield Newspapers

Published photos of the show show the singer descending onto the stage on a glamourous prop swing in a striking blue latex get-up and surrounded by dancers in black leather trenchcoats and masks.

Multiple costume changes have been reported that draw inspiration from her generation-spanning career, with The Glasgow Times calling every move “sultry, sassy, and demanding your attention.”

What time is Kylie on and are there still tickets available?

Doors open for ‘Kylie: The Tension Tour’ at the Sheffield Utilita Arena at 6pm, and Kylie is expected to take to the stage after 8pm. The support act is DJ Jodie Harsh.

Traffic on the A6178 outside the arena as well as on the M1 between J33 and J34 near Sheffield is expected to be impacted between 7pm and up until midnight from fans streaming in and out of the venue.

A number of primarily seated tickets are still available through resale, starting at £75 on average and quickly rising to over £100. A handful full of full price tickets are still on sale for £114.50.