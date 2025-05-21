He’s been a household name for decades with a number one single under his belt.

But later this year, crooner Tony Christie will take to the stage in Sheffield again - at a Sheffield pub.

Tony, the Conisbrough-born former Sheffield resident who had a string of hits in the 70s, is booked in to perform a show at The Greystones, near Ecclesall Road, a pub which has traditionally served the Greystones suburb.

Tony Christie is set to perform at the Greystones. Photo: Steve Taylor, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers

It is one of a small number of shows he is playing at small venues, along with an Irish band called Ranagri.

The pub, run by Thornbridge Brewery, has what it describes as its ‘Backroom’ venue, which it says hosts great nights of music, comedy and events.

But few of its listings would be considered such household names.

After recording a few hits in the early 70s with I Did What I Did for Maria, (Is This the Way to) Amarillo, and Avenues and Alleyways, Tony Christie then hit fame again in 2005, after Amarillo had been adopted by comedian Peter Kay on his Phoenix Nights show.

It led to the song behind re-released for Comic Relief and going to number one, with his other songs also enjoying a renaissance.

Promoter Chris Wilson, from Boardwalk Live, told The Star that The Greystones show was one of a run of five low key shows.

He said: “Coming 54 years after Tony's million selling hit he wanted to play a well respected, small venue in the city where he once lived, with an equally well respected, highly experienced promoter (ex Boardwalk), to present this emotional and introspective show that is very different to his traditional gigs.

“It was agreed that smaller, intimate venues would suit this show rather than the large, often impersonal, theatres and halls Tony usually played and is considered the perfect way to round off his long career. That, together with the fact Ranagri (Fatea Band Of The Year 2022) have wanted to play Greystones for some considerable time, made us the obvious choice.

“This will be a nostalgic trip to Tony's family's Irish roots, visiting the music of his grandparents who played in Ceilidh bands, singing the songs of their homeland in County Mayo. There'll be singing, laughing and no doubt some crying on what promises to be a very special, moving show.”

Tony aged 83, was last seen in Sheffield late last year, when he made a surprise appearance at a Sheffield hospitals charity fundraiser in the Cathedral. He performed his classic songs.

Tony Christie is an ambassador for the charity and has backed their campaign to help people in Sheffield live better with dementia.

Tony has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

He said last year: “When I received my diagnosis of early onset dementia it was a shock...it’s not something you think will ever happen to you. I was worried I wouldn’t be able to carry on performing and that’s all I’ve ever known. But with a few adjustments, like an onstage monitor with the lyrics to my songs, I’m still singing as good as I ever did.”