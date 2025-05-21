Here are the roadworks and road closures Sheffield drivers should watch out for when planning their bank holiday escapades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers and schoolchildren get an extra day off this Monday for the Spring bank holiday weekend (May 24 - 26).

File photo. Here are the road closures to watch out for in Sheffield this Spring bank holiday weekend (May 23 - 26). | National World

And while the Met Office is so far predicting the break will be Sheffield’s first wet and windy weekend in months, families can still plan a decent getaway with a bit of preparation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the major road closures in and around Sheffield for motorists to watch out for this weekend.

- M1 northbound and southbound: This shouldn’t have a major impact on bank holiday plans. The major motorway near Sheffield will be shut between J33 and 34 overnight between 9pm and 6am each night this week, the last day of which is scheduled for the morning of Friday, May 23.

- A616 near Stocksbridge, eastbound and westbound: Overnight closures between 8pm and 6am until May 26, including the bank holiday. This will cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

- M1, J34 to A631: High likelihood of slight delays between 7pm to 11pm on Friday, May 23. This is due to Kylie Minogue appearing in concert at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.