How working in the city centre gave me a new found appreciation for Sheffield
I’m a Rotherham lad, quirky small town living is kind of my bread and butter.
So when I heard I had got a job in the ‘big city’ of Sheffield there were some concerns; parking, travel and simply just the scale of it all.
Residents might not get that sense, after all Sheffield pales in comparison to the likes of London and Manchester, but I’m used to sleepy town centres.
My first day I figured out the Travel South Yorkshire app, boarded the tram train I’d heard so much about but never actually experienced, and made my way into a city centre I’d only seen on nights out and cinema trips.
One thing that’s striking about Sheffield, that again I imagine many people take for granted, is how cultured it feels.
If I said ‘cool’ I think I’d sound like I’m trying too hard, but it’s kind of the perfect description.
History layers on top of itself, with glimpses of industrialism besides bold modern developments.
Pretty much anything you could want to eat or visit is in walking distance and in the handful of months I’ve been working at The Star I’ve experienced - and spent - so much.
That is admittedly something I haven’t adjusted to, even the basics are much more pricey here than I’m used to.
A bottle of Coke in a corner shop costs at least 50p more than what I’d pay in Rotherham or Barnsley, and those pennies add up.
But knowing to be prepared with a can of pop ahead of work is a small price to pay when it comes to the ease, comfort and convenience of Sheffield.
People have their complaints, which are perfectly valid, but it’s startling how much more effective and accessible Supertram is compared to public transport in the rest of South Yorkshire.
Options are varied and culture bursts out of every pavement slab in the so-called ‘Steel City’.
Favourite spots of mine so-far include Deli-Shuss and Pound’s Park, a combination of which leads to a perfect meal at a comfortable spot.
Then there’s City Hall, where I recently went to watch the interactive show ‘Murder Trial Tonight’ after dining at Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall Cambridge Street Collective.
Snooker has generated incredibly excitement around The Crucible, and it would be wrong of me not to mention that some of the best pubs you can find in the country are right here.
Personally, the Rutland Arms is a favourite, but the Sheffield Tap and Dog and Partridge are well worth a stop too.
More is surely set to come as work on Fargate continues and new developments like Kapital - an upcoming beer hall and restaurant on Wellington and Carver streets - prepares to launch
So beyond getting a great job - I assure you that my editor didn’t make me write that - working at The Star has helped me find an appreciation for a city that has always been on my doorstep but I’d never taken the initiative to explore.
