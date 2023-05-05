It probably won’t come as a shock to hear King Charles III is getting crowned this weekend – but for those who are looking to enjoy their bonus bank holiday in peace, here are our suggestions.

Whether it’s been the schedule of ceremonial events, road closures for street parties, or events in the city centre, the coronation of King Charles III has been all over the news. Bunting is well and truly covering our neighbourhoods and the smell of scones baking in the oven is filling the air. But for many who feel indifferent to the whole affair, this may not feel like a weekend to celebrate.

However you feel about the King’s coronation on May 6, we have put together a list of suggestions for other ways in which you could spend your bank holiday in and around Sheffield.

1. Visit a park

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. (Photo: Getty Images)

Our city is home to dozens of parks and green spaces which can provide hours of entertainment and fresh air, which is ideal if you’re avoiding the television and crowds.

You could pack up a picnic or find a park with a cafe to stop off at such as Endcliffe Park, Graves Park, Norfolk Park or Forge Dam, just check their opening hours first.

There’s bound to be at least one park you haven’t visited yet, even as a life-long Sheffielder. Click here for more suggestions.

2. Take a trip to the Peak District

A walk around Ladybower Reservoir could be just the plans you need over the long bank holiday weekend.

There are endless routes to take in the Peak District, and while some popular places such as Ladybower Reservoir and Chatsworth House are bound to be busy, you can also be sure to find a route with less people.

Check out our list of walks which can be enjoyed with your partner or family here, or this list of places where you can spot yourself a waterfall and forget about the Royal celebrations.

3. Find something else to celebrate

If you can’t beat them – join them. With people across the city expected to hit the pubs and gather for parties in the streets, you may find it beneficial if you find something else to celebrate and just take part.

A trip to Hollywood Bowl or another venue at Valley Centertainment is bound to take your mind off the King's coronation.

Have you had a job promotion recently? Is it your half birthday? Is the sun shining? There’s always something to say ‘cheers’ to.

4. Get yourself to the pub

Pubs, bars and clubs across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open for an extra two hours on the Friday and Saturday as part of the coronation weekend, which could be used to your own advantage.

The Dog and Partridge pub on Trippet Lane could also be a venue to visit after they revealed their plans last month to host an ‘anti-coronation safe space’ on May 7 for ‘all those that aren’t interested in whole palaver’.

5. Go swimming

Ponds Forge Swimming Pool, on Sheaf Street, has a number of slots you can book onto for you or your children to enjoy a leisure swim. Not only is swimming good exercise, but it’s also low impact and good fun for the whole family. You can relax in the lazy river, splash around in the wave pool, or sit in the baby and toddler pool with your little one.

Tickets cost a maximum of £8 per adult, £4 for a junior, and £2 for children aged under three years old. Visit Ponds Forge website for more information.

6. Stay in and watch films

Now is as good a time as any to make use of your Netflix or Disney Plus subscription.

Is there a film that has been catching your eye lately, or a series you could happily binge over the weekend? Ask your friends for some recommendations and buy in some snacks to enjoy a guilt-free movie day.

7. Shop ‘til you drop

Meadowhall shopping centre is home to dozens of shops and food and drink outlets. With so many people expected to be gathering with family or enjoying street parties, it might be quieter than normal making it a good time to shop.

The centre will be open at its normal hours over the weekend, although it will be open 10am to 8pm on the bank holiday Monday, meaning it will shut one hour earlier than usual. Some retailers may be operating at different hours to normal.

8. Go to an entertainment centre

Whether you fancy hitting up some 10-pin bowling at Hollywood Bowl in Valley Centertainment, a round of crazy golf at Golf Fang near Bramall Lane, or karaoke at Roxy Ball Room in Sheffield’s Charter Square, there is plenty to do that is a little out of the ordinary.

Our city has it all from trampoline parks to laser quest, so round your mates up together and book a spot at an entertainment venue to make the most of the long weekend without thinking about all things red, blue and white.

9. Have a BBQ

We all love a barbecue – it symbolises the coming together of friends and family, as well as good weather. While we can’t guarantee the latter, we can still enjoy good food and good company, even if the party has to be brought indoors.