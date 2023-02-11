Top romantic Valentine's spots for Sheffield people to visit in the nearby Peak District

Romantic couples looking to capture the right atmosphere during this Valentine’s month need go no further than the nearby beautiful Peak District.
Here are some of the most gorgeous beauty spots in Derbyshire’s peaks that will be guaranteed to take your breath away and help capture the right mood for loving couples looking to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The Peak District offers everything you could possibly need for a little getaway with walks through some of the most beautiful countryside in Britain, and every turn and corner is just dripping with history and adventure.
Why not explore the steep valley of Winnat’s Pass, take a stroll over the Lovers Walk at Matlock Bath, or visit Arkwright’s Cromford Mills which played a part in the beginning of the Industrial Revolution? The choices are endless but here are just some ideas to whet your appetite.
1. Stunning Peak District near Sheffield offers the perfect romantic getaway for Valentine's couples
Photo: Lauren Maltas
2. Winnat's Pass near Castleton in the Peak District
West of Castleton, is Winnat's Pass - a collapsed limestone cavern which offers one of the most dramatic landscapes in the Peak District thanks to its steep valley-like structure. Most people drive through the landscape along the admittedly very scenic road, but adventurous couples will love the thrill of hiking along the two ridges that surround the pass. The trail begins in Castleton and involves steep sections at the beginning and end, the latter of which involves a rope to help you descend safely. Sheer drops and far-reaching views get pulses going, not to mention the climb. You’ll feel a huge sense of achievement when you summit Mam Tor and snap some fantastic shots to share with your friends.
Photo: Lauren Maltas
3. Matlock Bath's Lovers Walk
Things to do in the Peak District for couples don’t get more romantic than an amble along the endearingly named Lovers’ Walks in Matlock Bath. The footpaths follow the river before meandering through woodland and climbing up and over the cliffs. People often ask ‘How long is Lovers’ Walk in Matlock Bath?’. Well, they’re not that long! The paths are approximately 0.75 miles in total, and are reached by bridge across the river. On the opposite bank is Derwent Gardens, a park with water gardens, grottoes and alcoves. The gardens are a good vantage point for watching the Matlock Bath Illuminations in September and October. If you want to try a walk while you’re in Matlock Bath, head for Giddy Edge, truly one of the scariest footpaths you’ll find in England.
Photo: Lauren Maltas
4. Cromford Mills
It may not be the most romantic place to spring to mind when you’re looking for days out in Derbyshire, but Cromford Mills is a fascinating piece of textile-industry history, packed with information shared via immersive displays and tours – the perfect intellectual bonding activity. Built by Sir Richard Arkwright in 1771, it was the first water-powered cotton spinning mill in the world. With the help of CGI, you can see the man himself as he tells the tale of how, from humble beginnings, he developed the mill which went on to play a part in starting the Industrial Revolution.
Photo: Lauren Maltas