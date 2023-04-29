News you can trust since 1887
King’s Coronation: Full list of Sheffield street parties and road closures planned as celebrations commence

It’s almost party time in Sheffield as hundreds are set to gather for street parties to celebrate the King’s Coronation over a joyful bank holiday weekend next month.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:05 BST

With the coronation of King Charles III and a bonus bank holiday just around the corner, Sheffielders are getting ready to celebrate in style. From Hillsborough to Norton Lees, and Handsworth to Fulwood, Sheffield City Council has revealed a list of 31 streets that have applied for road closures for street parties over the long weekend, from Saturday May 6, to Monday, May 8.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will be televised live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and will be available to watch in many countries across the globe as households come together to watch the historical moment. The public are being urged to adopt a community spirit by getting involved in events around them – from volunteering activities to partying with the neighbours.

If there’s no street party near you, don’t despair. There will be events taking place in the city for the public to join in with, many of which have been posted on an interactive map on the government’s coronation website. Sheffield Council has also arranged its own royal event at the Peace Gardens in the city centre on the Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and the Sunday, from 3pm to 10pm, including a big screen, food stalls and entertainment for the whole family.

Pubs, bars and clubs across England and Wales will also be able to stay open for an extra two hours on the Friday and Saturday to help you make the most of the coronation weekend.

Here is the full list of road closures and street parties in Sheffield over the bank holiday weekend:

The streets of Sheffield will be lined with bunting as residents host celebrations for the King's coronation.

The streets of Sheffield will be lined with bunting as residents host celebrations for the King's coronation. Photo: Alex Burstow:Getty Images

Old Retford Road will be closed on Saturday, May 6, from 1pm to 6pm.

2. Old Retford Road, Handsworth, S13 9QY

Old Retford Road will be closed on Saturday, May 6, from 1pm to 6pm. Photo: Google Images

Sunnyvale Road will be closed on Saturday, May 6, from 2pm to 8pm.

3. Sunnyvale Road, Totley, S17 4FA

Sunnyvale Road will be closed on Saturday, May 6, from 2pm to 8pm. Photo: Google Images

Jaunty Place will be closed on Saturday, May 6, from 3pm to 8pm.

4. Jaunty Place, Basegreen, S12 3DS

Jaunty Place will be closed on Saturday, May 6, from 3pm to 8pm. Photo: Google Images

