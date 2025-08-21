Sheffield has always, and justifiably, been proud of its parks.

And while I have loved them ever since I was a child growing up in the city, I’ve tended to look back at the 70s and 80s as a golden era for the parks.

Trying out the new mini golf, with the replica Tinsley Towers behind. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

It was a time when our parks were bustling with activity. Yes, you could run around in their great open spaces, but there were also so many activities like putting and boat hire. You could hire clubs or tennis rackets from a man in a wooden hut.

This week I visited the new activities hub in Hillsborough Park - and memories of those days came flooding back.

The facility is run by a company called Courtside.

It offers padel - a cross between tennis and squash - as well as mini golf, tennis, table tennis and a multi-sports area for games such as basketball and football. There’s also a café, and a studio area for hire.

The table tennis is among the free activities. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

I started out with a game of padel against the site’s activity coordinator, Reuben Newman-Billington.

Reuben patiently explained the rules, which allow players to rebound the ball off the walls. But it is not that straightforward, and when it is allowed to rebound, and when it is not allowed, seemed much more complicated than football’s offside rule or cricket’s LBW rule.

But it was good to experience, and I enjoyed it, carrying on in my blissful ignorance of the rules. And if you are not familiar with padel rules, you can have a fun time playing to the better-known rules of tennis! The court costs £24, with a discount available if there are children or pensioners playing. The price is for the court, not per player, so playing with four players is probably best, to split the cost.

That done, I moved onto the mini golf. It’s a course with a Sheffield theme, with well known landmarks past and present depicted on a grand scale. The Tinsley Towers tower over players, but I struggled to recognise the Hole in the Road. However, the Hole in the Road hole is one of the more interesting.

The player has to get up a ramp to the top, before getting the ball into the hole. Perhaps historical accuracy would have required it to go up a broken escalator!

But the course runs well. It cost £5 a head, or £4 for children, but you can get a family ticket for up to six for £15.

So that, and the tennis, is the paid-for stuff. The table tennis is free, as is the multi-games area, and you can borrow bats and balls from the counter, again for free.

I understand why there were concerns raised about bringing in paid for activities when the activities hub was first proposed. But if you can afford it, the new features enhance the park. Bosses point out some of the activities are free.

To me, this is something Sheffield has been crying out for, and it brought back memories. Those are the memories of hiring putters from that man in the hut years ago.

The putting at Millhouses Park, pictured back in the 1970s. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

And they are memories of hiring what they used to call padel bats at Millhouses to use on a tiny tennis court, which was very different to what is now at Hillsborough.

That was an era when all the parks had things like that. You had to pay then, and you still have to pay, but it is at least an option, as it was then. I think it is important that prices are kept low, though.

I did not eat in the café, but I glanced through the menu. You can get a basic baked potato for £4, and a basic 10ins pizza for £6.50. And they also offer a lot of vegetarian and gluten free options.

One group I spoke to, two mums and their young children, said they had been at the new hub for five hours. One of the youngsters described the skatepark and basketball as his favourite activities there. They said they would return.

Wadsley residents Maggie and Geoff Tyson were visiting the site for the first time.

Geoff and Maggie Tyson, from Wadsley, were impressed with the new facilities. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Geoff, who remembers a mini golf course in the park in years gone by, said he thought the new facilities were great.

“I think it’s an improvement in a lot of ways,” he said.

Maggie added: “It’s so nice to have all this. It’s lovely, and the children just enjoy it so much.”

They said they had enjoyed the table tennis and the mini golf.

Activity coordinator, Reuben, said the venue had received good feedback since opening. He said: “I think people are enjoying the activities and everything that has been on offer.”

He said it was close tie between the padel and the basketball courts in terms of popularity. The padel had been fully booked at the weekend, he added.