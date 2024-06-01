Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An illustration has shown what the completed work will look like

Construction for a new multi-activity hub and community cafe as a popular park in Sheffield is set to begin.

Work at Hillsborough Park is set to commence any day now, as its current multi-use games area (MUGA) is set to be transformed into a new activity hub and community cafe, brought forward by Courtside.

Courtside, the social enterprise behind Premier Tennis which manages several tennis courts in the city, has appointed JBP Construction to manage the build of the Hillsborough hub.

Illustration of the multi activity hub and community café at Hillsborough Park

JBP will take every precaution to minimise disruption to locals and ensure that they preserve the heritage of the park during construction. Work on the hub is set to start in early June, and complete by the end of the year.

The approved plans, which are funded by Sheffield City Council, the Government’s Levelling Up Department, Sport England, the Lawn Tennis Association and Courtside, have not come without controversy.

Campaigners from Save Our Parks held a protest at the public garden earlier this year after claiming Sheffield City Council allowing Courtside to run the new activity hub amounts to privitisation of park land.

The plans include a community café with indoor and outdoor seating, a fully resurfaced MUGA with LED lighting and line markings for 5-aside football and four games of basketball, new free-to-use toilets, low-cost activity options such as tennis, padel and mini golf, an indoor activity space, an extended Learn to Ride area accessible by widened pathways, and improved landscaping.

JBP Construction said: “We are delighted to secure this contract to provide new leisure facilities for Courtside in Hillsborough Park.

“As a Sheffield-based contractor, it’s very satisfying to both promote continued employment for our team and supply chain in the city, as well as an enhancing leisure provision on a site only four miles from our HQ.”