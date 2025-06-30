This is how a famous Sheffield park is looking - as major changes to the site reach a landmark stage.

Pictures taken at Hillsborough Park show that the new crazy golf course at the popular venue is now completed.

Picture shows the completed crazy gold and padel courts taking shape at Hillsborough Park | National World

And they also show the huge roof which has been placed over the site’s new padel courts, with work on those expected to be completed this coming week.

Our pictures show how the scheme has moved on, with the work nearing completion close the the Penistone Road side of the park.

Jeff Hunter, chief executive of Courtside, the community interest company which is developing the new facilities at Hillsborough Park, confirmed to The Star that work on the Sheffield-themed crazy golf is now completed.

Picture shows the padel courts next to the new cafe at Hillsboough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

He added that the padel courts, next to the crazy golf course, with their distinctive roof currently visible, were due to be completed this coming week. Padel is a racket sport typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

After that, workmen will be putting a surface on the site of the tennis courts and the multi-use games area, and final touches are ongoing on the interior of the new cafe building.

He confirmed that the plan remained to open the new facilities to the public for the first time during the school summer holidays, but it would be subject to Sheffield Council approval.

The plans include crazy golf, community café with indoor and outdoor seating, a fully resurfaced games area with LED lighting and line markings for 5-aside football and for games of basketball.

There will also be a netball area.

The cafe will have an activity space which is expected to run activities such as dance classes or children’s soft play, although the programme is yet to be finalised.

The price of the crazy golf is expected to be less than £5 per person, but is subject to a final decision by the council