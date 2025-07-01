Leisure firm defends price of playing a round at Sheffield golf courses

Beauchief Golf Course in Sheffield is one of three run by Everyone Active. Picture: Google Maps

A leisure firm has been accused of charging too much at the three Sheffield City Council-owned golf courses it runs.

Everyone Active runs Beauchief, Tinsley Park and Birley Wood golf courses on behalf of the council, as well as the English Institute of Sport, Ice Sheffield, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Heeley Pool and Gym, Springs and Hillsborough Leisure Centres and Concord Sports Centre.

Member of the public David Cronshaw challenged the firm’s charging policy in questions he submitted to the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee yesterday (June 30).

Mr Cronshaw did not appear in person, so his questions were answered in writing.

A Google Maps view of Tinsley Pak Golf Course, which is next to High Hazels Park in Sheffield

He asked:

Could you tell me why the three Everyone Active golf courses in Sheffield are more expensive than the other venues they manage?

Can you tell me why you aren’t making golf affordable for working families and why Everyone Golf haven’t sorted the seven golf scholarships that they promised?

Comparisons

Mr Cronshaw added: “By making golf too expensive, this goes against your [council] Sport and Leisure Strategy for 2023-33 which is all about improving children’s physical activity.”

The committee reply said it had discussed the issues with Everyone Active, who provided their response. “Your concerns around pricing have been noted. Your questions make comparisons to other venues which does not allow for the differences in the facilities, services and the nature of the courses involved.

“It’s also important to highlight that Everyone Active has recently introduced age-related membership options with the intention of improving affordability for groups – including juniors and older adults. Everyone Active is actively monitoring uptake and outcomes to better understand the impact of these new options.

“Furthermore, changes to their pricing model include dynamic pricing, which allows Everyone Active to offer flexible rates based on demand which means golf rounds have become more affordable, with prices as low as £13 for adults and £6 for juniors during certain times.

“This approach is designed to encourage participation, particularly from families and younger players. “Everyone Active is fully committed to supporting junior golf development and providing access for young people including developing a scholarship programme for local secondary schools.

“The council’s sports, leisure and events team is supporting this work and planning is under way for an inception meeting involving SCC [council], Everyone Active, local junior golf clubs and local schools to help get this initiative off the ground.

Scholarships

“In recent conversations Everyone Active has agreed to increase the number of scholarships offered from seven to up to 15 (five at each of the golf courses in the city).

“Regarding the usage of the sites with juniors, we are already seeing promising results: in April and May this year 574 junior rounds were played; this, compared to the 292 junior rounds played over the same months in 2024, which is a 220% increase on the monthly average attendances. These numbers suggest that dynamic pricing is improving access for juniors.

“Everyone Active recognises the need to build historical data and monitor long-term trends to assess the full impact of their pricing and access initiatives. They also remain open to reviewing feedback in collaboration with the Sheffield Golf Union and other partners.

“Everyone Active is also supporting the objectives of Sheffield’s Sport and Leisure Strategy by making golf more inclusive and accessible for everyone in our community.”