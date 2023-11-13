Father Christmas has plenty of plans for the Steel City this year – here are seven places you and your family can visit him in Sheffield for a magical festive experience ahead of the big day.
It's a wonder how the big man makes time for so many functions, with everything from breakfast at favourite Sheffield pubs to his resident grotto at the Sheffield Christmas Market, but he always pulls out all the stops to give children an opportunity to tell him their Christmas wish list and this year is no dfferent.
Check out our gallery below for places to see Santa this year. Each entry includes a link to where you can learn more and book a place where necessary.
1. Santa's Winter Village at Meadowhall
Head to Meadowhall Shopping Centre this year and have Santa's elves guide you to their workshop to meet Father Christmas as Santa's Winter Village. Hop on the festive rides while you wait your turn to see him, and Santa has a special gift for every one of his young visitors. Then explore the winter village with festive stalls and treats to take home.
Runs from Nov 24 - Dec 25, tickets are £11.95 for children and £5.95 for adults. A family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) package is available for £29.95. Photo: David Kessen
2. Santa's Woodland Grotto at the Tropical Butterfly House
Meet Santa at his Woodland Cabin at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Aston every weekend this December. Enjoy a wonderful winter’s day out! Take your family on a magical journey through the wildlife park to meet Santa at his woodland cabin. See Santa on the following days: Sat 2 & Sun 3 Dec, Sat 9 & Sun 10 Dec, Sat 16 & Fri 17 Dec 2023.
Visit the park's website here for more information: https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/whats-on/events/2023/11/09/event-example-8/ Photo: Tropical Butterfly House
3. Santa's Workshop at Weston Park Museum
Santa is on his way to Weston Park Museum this December with festive craft activities to keep little ones busy while they come up one by one to see Santa in his grotto. There's limited space so book early - for more information visit the museum's website here: https://www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/santa-s-workshop-16-dec/ Photo: National World
4. Santa's Grotto at the Crucible Theatre
On selected days this December, Father Christmas himself will be travelling to Crucible Kitchen to deliver holiday cheer to you and your family. Along with a warm mince pie and a glass of mulled wine, guests get a present to take home and a photo opportunity with Father Christmas himself. Picture Scott Merrylees. For more information visit: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/santas-grotto Photo: Scott Merrylees