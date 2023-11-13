1 . Santa's Winter Village at Meadowhall

Head to Meadowhall Shopping Centre this year and have Santa's elves guide you to their workshop to meet Father Christmas as Santa's Winter Village. Hop on the festive rides while you wait your turn to see him, and Santa has a special gift for every one of his young visitors. Then explore the winter village with festive stalls and treats to take home. Runs from Nov 24 - Dec 25, tickets are £11.95 for children and £5.95 for adults. A family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children) package is available for £29.95. Photo: David Kessen