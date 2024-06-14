Getty Images

Sheffield United defender expected to head list of summer departures after relegation from Premier League

Reigning Europa League winners Atalanta are expected to make another transfer play for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer. The Bosnian international is likely to leave Bramall Lane after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

The former Nottingham Forest and Malmo defender endured a disappointing campaign on the whole as United shipped more than 100 goals on their way to finishing bottom of the table to confirm an instant Championship return. The £4m man was a revelation in his first season in South Yorkshire but could not recreate that form in the top-flight.

Despite his struggles Ahmedhodzic, a previous target of Atalanta’s Serie A rivals Napoli, remains a player in demand. The Blades have previously received, and rejected, a formal offer from Napoli for the 25-year-old, who recently enhanced his reputation with a solid display against England on Bosnia duty.

Now Atalanta may test the Blades’ resolve over Ahmedhodzic ahead of their return to the Champions League after beating Bayer Leverkusen in last month’s Europa League final in Dublin. According to a report from Tutto Atalanta, Ahmedhodzic is “one of the hottest names in the notebook of sporting director Tony D'Amico and CEO Luca Percassi” this summer.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were also linked with Ahmedhodzic when he was still in Sweden with Malmo, with Lazio also credited with interest in the defender. The report adds that Ahmedhodzic’s transfer value has dropped since the Blades were relegated from the Premier League and that Atalanta could look to tie up a deal worth in the region of €10-12m.

While United will look to maximise Ahmedhodzic’s value, there is also an acceptance that a high-profile departure is necessary to top up manager Chris Wilder’s transfer budget this summer ahead of the new Championship season, which will see the Blades begin on minus two points after being hit with the EFL sanction over non-payment of transfer money during the promotion season.