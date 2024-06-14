Sheffield Wednesday striker attracts Premier League attention

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been quite the season for young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The 19-year-old started the campaign on fire for the Owls’ U21s, but since then has gone on to play – and score – for Wednesday’s first team, as well as get called up to the Jamaican national team and turn out for England at two different youth levels, including an U19s game in which he got on the scoresheet.

His return of five goals and assists in his debut campaign in the Championship earned him plenty of plaudits, and after games for the Young Lions in the last couple of months it is understood that there are a host of clubs keeping a very close eye on his progress.

The Star is led to believe that at least three Premier League outfits have shown an interest in the talented teen, while he also has admirers in the Championship, and it may be that Wednesday are left with a decision to make just six months after he penned a new long-term deal at the club.

Whether any more comes of it remains to be seen at this point in time, and he’ll be reporting to Middlewood Road in a couple of weeks with his Owls teammates as they begin preparations for the 2024/25 campaign, and the fact that Wednesday did get him tied down on a new contract recently gives them the upper hand in any negotiations should things move further on.

Cadamarteri caught the eye of many top clubs during his time moving up through the youth ranks in S6, most notably Manchester City and West Ham United, however he opted to stay at the club and look to grow at his boyhood club instead – a decision that has certainly worked in his favour so far.

