The show will be held from Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19 and will feature some of your favourite Disney heroes.

World-class ice skating will be combined with enchanting stories, as Moana and Maui return to the heart of Te Fiti, Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true, and Ariel follows her heart to the surface.

Belle and her enchanted friends will also be making an appearance, along with plenty of other classic characters like Donald Duck and Goofy who will join Mickey and Minnie on their adventures.

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero is coming to Sheffield Arena this December, with performances from favourites like Mickey Mouse, Ariel and Anna and Elsa.

Disney on Ice will be touring arenas across the UK, stopping off at locations like Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle before arriving in Sheffield just in time to spread some pre-Christmas cheer.

Here is everything you need to know about the show and how to get tickets.

What are the dates and times for Disney on Ice at Sheffield Arena?

Ticketmaster has posted a seating plan for Disney on Ice 2021 at Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero will be on show at Utilita Arena Sheffield from Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19. There will be a show at 6.30pm on December 16 and 17, with more performances over the weekend (December 18 and 19). These will be at 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

What are the ticket prices for Disney on Ice 2021?

Weekday ticket prices will be either: £18.60, £23.95, £28.35, £44.85 or £52.55, depending on the type of ticket you choose and where you would like to sit.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday evening ticket price will be either: £26.15, £28.35, £32.75, £44.85 or £52.55.

Saturday & Sunday morning & matinee ticket prices will be either: £28.35, £33.85, £37.15, £44.85 or £52.55.

Sheffield Arena has said that ‘Second Row Rinkside’ seats are on the floor and at the same height as the ‘Front Row Rinkside’ seats and as such are not suitable for smaller guests.

How can I get tickets for Disney on Ice in Sheffield?

Tickets for this year’s Disney on Ice shows are on sale now and can be purchased through the Ticketmaster website here.

Some shows and packages currently have limited or low availability – mainly the hospitality packages across the weekend and some of the Saturday shows – so it is best to get your tickets as soon as possible.

What is the seating plan at Sheffield Arena?

Ticketmaster has published the seating plan for Disney on Ice at Utilita Arena, which shows the stage in the centre of the floor, with all seats and stalls in an arc around the outside.

Stalls 208 to 213 are at the centre and back of the stage, with 112 to 108 directly below.

Around the left side are stalls 207 to 201, wth 107 to 101 directly below, and 214 to 220 on the right.

What is the Sheffield Utilita Arena Covid-19 policy for Disney on Ice?

Feld Entertainment has set out its Covid policy for Disney on Ice on its website.

It reads: “Feld Entertainment has set enhanced health and safety guidelines which we require you to follow while attending a Disney On Ice show. An inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present. Covid-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to health authorities, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. By attending a Disney On Ice show, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19.

“Feld Entertainment reserves the right to modify event health and safety guidelines as circumstances require and to deny admission or remove any person who is not following guidelines or whose conduct puts any person or property at risk.”

Where can I park for Disney on Ice at Sheffield Arena?

If you wish to park on site at the venue, it is strongly recommend you pre-book your parking space.

Car parking is available to purchase either at the time of booking your event ticket, priced £10, or if available you can purchase this separate to your event ticket, priced £10 plus £2.50 processing fees plus possible delivery charges depending upon the delivery method you select.

If still available, parking tickets can then only be purchased on the day on entry to the car park. Payment on the day is £10 by card only, no cash payments accepted.

The parking time displayed on pre-paid tickets refers to the performance time of the show you are attending.

Car entry & exit times for this show vary by performance please only arrive and leave at the stated times:-

Thursday 6.30pm: Car park access from 5pm - 9pmFriday 6.30pm: Car park access from 5pm - 9pmSaturday 10.30am: Car park access from 9am - 1pmSaturday 2.30pm: Car park access from 1pm - 5pmSaturday 6.30pm: Car park access from 5pm - 9pmSunday 10.30am: Car park access from 9am - 1pmSunday 2.30pm: Car park access from 1pm - 5pmSunday 6.30pm: Car park access from 5pm - 9pm

Parking will be available to book from the Sheffield Arena website when tickets for the event go on sale.

Running times and support at Disney on Ice

Details on this have not yet been released and will be published closer to the time of the event.

Accessibility at Sheffield Utilita Arena

The Arena is a purpose built venue offering excellent facilities for visitors with access issues.

If you are a visitor that requires a personal assistant to attend the show with you then it may be possible to claim a complimentary personal assistant ticket.

This can differ from show to show so please check availability before booking your ticket. Arena staff will need to ask questions to ascertain the nature of the disability to ensure you are offered the most appropriate seating and that you qualify for a complimentary personal assistant ticket.

Click here for a list of documents they might take into consideration when considering to allocate a complimentary ticket.

If practical/necessary it may be possible to arrange a visit ahead of the show you are coming to. If you have any questions regarding the facilities or wish to book tickets and have special requirements, contact a Box Office Supervisor on 0114 256 55 93 or if your prefer and your enquiry does not require a more immediate response then email [email protected]

Disabled car parking facilities are available at the Arena. Advanced purchased car park tickets are the only way to guarantee your parking space and these must be purchased at the time you purchase your event tickets on 0114 256 55 93.

Advanced tickets will be £5 and £7 on the day for Ice Hockey, for all other events tickets will be £10 both in advance and on the day - should there still be parking spaces available.

Anyone arranging to drop-off, meet or pick-up someone from an event must do so away from the venue and the car parks.