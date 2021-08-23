Disney On Ice is back with a magical adventure for the family in Sheffield

Find Your Hero boasts more than 50 Disney characters in a production which includes something for everyone, from modern tales to timeless classics. The show will be visiting Sheffield Arena from December 6 to December 19, 2021.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the snowman, Olaf, as they sing songs like Let it Go and In Summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olaff the snowman is one of the stars of the show

Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ’80s pop montage and get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally Flynn Rider on their journey to see the floating lights.

Relive a Tale as Old as Time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to Be Our Guest.

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment, “said Kenneth Feld Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

“We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with over a million people attending our live events since October 2020. We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

Be ready to sing and dance with the stars of the show

Disney On Ice brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breath-taking skating make the experience one the family will treasure.

For information visit www.disneyonice.co.uk or www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIceUK

Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage.

Another magical moment from the Find Your Hero show

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are sure to be crowd favourites in the show.

Elsa from Frozen will sing Let It Go.