Popular store set to close at Meadowhall after nearly 30 years

The Disney Store, which has been at the shopping centre since 1992, will shut for good on August 18.

Popular with Disney fans who travelled from all over to visit, the store is known for its merchandise relating to the famous films, as well as for employing cast members to play characters to entertain shoppers.

Former staff members and shoppers have expressed their sadness at the store’s closure.

The Disney Store in Meadowhall is set to close

One said: “I am sad my daughter will never know what it’s like to grow up with a Disney Store on our doorstep. Somewhere where both her parents worked and loved.

“My heart goes out to all the current cast members especially those who were dedicated to the company for all those years!

“Meadowhall won’t be the same without you.”