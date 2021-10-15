Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre for world stage premiere tour

Families will enter a world of magic and fantasy as the Academy Award-winning movie is brought to the stage at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from October 26 to 30.

The show follows the story of three orphaned children who are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price.

Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is coming to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre this month

Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched-broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

It will feature original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang ), including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, The Beautiful Briny, and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram.

Award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison are bringing Brian Hill’s book to life.

Dianne Pilkington, who has starred in West End productions including Les Miserables, Wicked, and Mamma Mia, is set to play the character of Eglantine Price.

The Wigan-born actor said: “It’s my first theatre job back.

“It is fun, it is full of magic and it takes you on a different journey from the adventure we’ve been on for the last year and a half. It is what the world needs right now.”