Seeing is believing, but the lights are on in the lobby of Sheffield’s Cole Brothers department store - here’s why work crews are on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will be free to walk in and out of the long-shut city centre icon this weekend as part of the Crossed Wires Festival, the UK’s biggest celebration of podcasting.

BBC Sounds is taking over the beloved former department store from July 4 - 6 for three jam-packed days of live recordings and special sessions with broadcasting stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works crews are on site and the lights are on at Sheffield's former Cole Brothers departments store ahead of the Crossed Wires podcasting festival. | National World

Ahead of the festival - and in what is a rare sight nowadays - the lights are on in the lobby of Cole Brothers with work crews on site.

Teams can be seen setting up information boards showcasing what Sheffield City Council and developers Urban Splash have planned for the building.

As well as transforming the space into a recording venue and "sound garden" for the weekend, boards appear to be in place advertising Sheffield City Council and developers Urban Splash's vision for the department store. | National World

The ground floor of the Grade II-listed building will be transformed into “the BBC Sounds Garden” venue for the weekend.

A statement advertising the event by the BBC reads: “The BBC Sounds Garden will offer a welcoming space where you can lose yourself in the audio you love. Settle into a deck chair or bean bag, slip on some headphones, and enjoy a moment of calm with live radio, on-demand music, or your favourite BBC podcasts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crossed Wires line up includes top billing programmes like Football Daily, Russell Kane’s Evil Genius, the Radio 2 Book Club with Sara Cox, and a session with best-selling author David Nicholls.

Other events include a glimpse behind the scenes with Gabriel Gatehouse (The Coming Storm) and Sue Mitchell (To Catch a Scorpion), whilst Frank Skinner will bring top comedians to Sheffield for two special recordings of One Person Found This Helpful.

Urban Splash has released artists impressions of what they envision for the Cole Brothers building, including adding a storey with huge glass windows, a terrace, greenery and solar panels on what was the car park. | Urban Splash

It comes after members of the public were invited inside the former department store in October 2024 for the first time in years as part of a two-day consultation by developers Urban Splash, shortly before they agreed a new 250-year lease with landlord Sheffield City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urban Splash was named in October 2023 as the lead planner for what the future holds for the beloved Barker’s Pool store.

Plans so far include reopening it as a work space with both shops, cafes, and food & drink. In October 2024, development manager Mark Latham said the group have five businesses interested in moving in. Meanwhile, a huge space in the basement could be a gym or events space.

Speaking during the two-day consultation last year, Mr Latham said: “People were saying they nearly burst into tears talking about the old store, including areas such as the beauty counter on the ground floor, where we staged the exhibition. There is a lot of space around Sheffield but this is a particularly special and privileged place.”

Mr Lathan claimed some visitors “nearly burst into tears” upon visiting the empty store last year, saying: “There is a lot of space around Sheffield but this is a particularly special and privileged place.”