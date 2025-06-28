While it may be Glastonbury and Creamfields that get all the fame, South Yorkshire isn’t lacking when it comes to music festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s plenty of incredible talent visiting the Steel City and surrounding areas throughout the year for a number of smaller, and lesser known festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course there’s the famous Tramlines, which attracts around 40,000 people a year, but more and more events across the county are continually popping up and managing to snap up some top-tier talent.

And it’s not just music, with podcast hosts and street artists getting a chance to shine in front of large crowd with new, unique events too.

So we’ve put together a list of nine upcoming festivals that are well worth checking out this year.