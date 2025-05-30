Some of the nation’s top podcasters will be heading to Sheffield this summer for an annual festival.

With a new collaboration between BBC Sounds and Audible, Crossed Wires - the UK’s biggest podcast festival - will be returning to Sheffield between July 4 and 6.

The weekend will see top talent head to the Steel City for a celebration of everything podcasts, with live recordings and special behind the scenes looks into some of the nation’s favourite series.

Beloved BBC programmes like Football Daily, Russell Kane’s Evil Genius and Radio 2 Book Club with Sara Cox and best-selling author David Nicholls will all be present taking part in live recordings during the event.

Those wishing to learn more about their favourite BBC narrative podcasts can get a glimpse behind the scenes with Gabriel Gatehouse (The Coming Storm) and Sue Mitchell (To Catch a Scorpion), whilst Frank Skinner will bring top comedians to Sheffield for two special recordings of One Person Found This Helpful.

Podcasting legends and radio stars will be heading to Sheffield this summer in the nation's biggest celebration of all things audio. | Crossed Wires

Listeners can have a front seat for live podcast recordings and special sessions in the old Cole Brothers Department Store - formerly John Lewis - in Barker’s Pool.

The ground floor of the Grade II-listed building will be transformed into a BBC Sounds Fringe venue for the weekend, reimagining the historic retail space for an entirely new purpose.

Jonathan Wall, Director of BBC Sounds says “We’re delighted to join forces with Crossed Wires as the official fringe festival partner. Delivering value for audiences all over the UK is a big priority for us, so to be able to bring this level of talent and creativity to Sheffield - and for free - is really exciting.

“These will be memorable live shows and experiences that money can’t buy. Crossed Wires is exactly the kind of event we want to be part of.”

Meanwhile Audible, Amazon’s leading audio book and podcast platform, will take over Sheffield City Hall to present Nobody Expects The Michael Palin Podcast! with Michael Palin and Greg James on Friday, July 4, Help I Sexted My Boss on Saturday, July 5 and No Such Thing As A Fish on Sunday, July 6.

The second of these, popular comedy show Help I Sexted My Boss from presenters William Hanson and Jordan North , has already sold out.

Organisers of the festival Greg James, Dino Sofos and Alice Levine. | Crossed Wires

Also announced to take part are Pod Save the UK with Nish Kumar and Coco Khan, BudPod with Phil Wang and Pierre Novellie, Political Party with Matt Forde and guest Andy Burnham.

Families can enjoy Nick Cope’s I’ve Lost my Bobble Hat! and Fun Kids Science Weekly. The shows join the line-up alongside Dish from Waitrose, We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson and Tailenders, Richard Herring RHLSTP, Drunk Women Solving Crime, On The Sofa and Not The Top 20.

Dino Sofos, Crossed Wires co-founder said, “We’re over the moon to be partnering with BBC Sounds and Audible.

“To have two of the world’s biggest audio brands championing our festival is an incredible vote of confidence in this one-of-kind event.”

