Next Week at Sheffield City Hall: 30 June – 06 July 2025

It’s a big week of laughter, big names, and live podcast magic at Sheffield City Hall! Whether you're into classic comedy, podcast chaos, or 80s clubbing with a twist – there’s something to get you out of the house and into the Hall.

Nobody expects The Michael Palin Podcast!

Thursday 04 July

Oval Hall

For one night only, Michael Palin – possibly the last man alive without a podcast – finally gets one! Hosted by Greg James, this exclusive live event promises stories, laughter, and the charming chaos of Palin’s extraordinary life. Expect wit, wisdom... and maybe even Wanda?

Don’t miss Sheffield’s favourite son returning home.

Last Laugh Comedy Club

Thursday 04 & Friday 05 July

Memorial Hall

Over 16 years strong, the Last Laugh Comedy Club continues to bring the best in stand-up to the heart of Sheffield. With a hilarious compere and three brilliant comedians each night, it’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend.

A big night out in a brilliant setting – book early!

Day Fever with Sara Cox & Clare Hamilton

Saturday 05 July

Ballroom

Get ready for glitter, bangers and daytime dancefloor energy! Crossed Wires joins forces with Day Fever, the UK's biggest daytime party – and for the first time ever, guest DJs are joining the fun. Say hello to Sara Cox and Clare Hamilton, celebrating their new podcast The Teen Commandments with a joyful, 80s-inspired afternoon of anthems and antics.

Day raving done right – and home in time for tea.

Help I Sexted My Boss: Live

Saturday 05 July

Oval Hall

Etiquette expert William Hanson and radio rogue Jordan North bring their hit podcast to the stage for a night of real-life dilemmas, outrageous oversharing, and proper G&D chaos. Bring your best questions… or worst mistakes.

It’s classy. It’s cringe. It’s completely unmissable.

No Such Thing As A Fish: Live

Sunday 06 JulyOval Hall

The award-winning podcast from the QI elves is back! Expect oddball facts, obscure trivia, and deeply hilarious detours – from Finnish meatballs to presidential enemas. You've heard them in your ears, now see them in the flesh.

The smartest nonsense you'll hear all year.

Tickets selling fast across the week – book now at sheffieldcityhall.co.uk