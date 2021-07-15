Chilling serial killer talk to take place in Sheffield

A talk entitled “an evening of serial killers” is set to be held in Sheffield.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:13 pm

The talk will be given Cheish Merryweather, and will focus on the most notorious serial killers and mass murderers.

Cheish has given similar talks across the country and founded the “crime viral” online community in 2015, which has subsequently gained over 350,000 Facebook fans.

She said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public.

Cheish Merryweather
"I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.”

The talk will take place on Thursday, October 14 at The Leadmill on Leadmill Road in the city centre; and will include the topics: how to raise a serial killer and how to spot a psychopath.

Cheish added: “Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

"These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

