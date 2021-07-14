Sheffield's Leadmill explains what it will be doing to keep people safe as city's nightclubs set out reopening plans

The Leadmill in Sheffield is looking forward to opening again at full capacity

The city’s bars and nightclubs have been setting out their plans after Boris Johnson confirmed that Covid restrictions would be lifted from Monday, July 19, enabling nightclubs to reopen and ending the legal requirement for social distancing and table service.

But confusion remains about whether Covid passports will be required for entry to nightclubs, with the Government saying businesses will be encouraged to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test but this will not be compulsory.

The Leadmill said that following the Government’s announcement it was looking forward to getting back to full capacity from Monday and planned to ‘make up for lost time’ with a range of events.

But it added: “We are very aware that cases are still high at the moment and the safety of both our staff and customers is our main priority as we reopen. Because of the wide variety of events we programme there is no one-size-fits-all solution so we will be adapting the venue on an event by event basis.

“We will be contacting customers before each event with any further details on measures we are taking to keep everyone safe and will continue our extensive cleaning regimes between events including using an anti-viral fogger.”

CODE: nightclub was not wasting any time, announcing details of a ‘Super Sunday’ party beginning at one minute past midnight on Monday morning.

Tank nightclub, which also has a reopening party planned from just after midnight on Monday morning, posted: “To say we’re happy right now would be the biggest understatement ever!”

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, Corporation wrote: “ONE WEEK TO GO. Who's ready for CORP?!?!?

Asked whether Covid passports would be required for entry, the nightclub replied: “It's looking like either vaccine or negative test is advised. We will have more on our measures this week.”

Tiger Works Bar has yet to respond to the official announcement but previously said that from midnight on Monday morning ‘we are going to let you all loose so you can dance the night away, take your masks off and even mix tables’.