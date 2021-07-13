Looking for things to do to entertain the kids is always one of the trickier things to deal with during the summer break, so we took a look at all the things that are taking place across the city over the holidays to make your job a little easier.

One of the most popular events in the city centre over the last few summers has been ‘Sheffield by the Seaside’, which sees a huge ‘beach’ erected in the Peace Gardens – but will it be returning this year?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the things you can do in Sheffield with the kids this summer holidays, including visiting a beach in the city centre.

Sheffield by the Seaside:

The popular event looks set to be returning this summer, according to a post from organisers. Farrars Fun Fairs put out a post on social media to say it will be running from July 29 to August 31.

Bringing the fun of a trip to the seaside into the heart of the city, expect all your seaside favorites including a Punch and Judy show, magician, DJ, Helter Skelter rides, mini golf, and traditional boat swings, plus paddling in the Peace Garden fountains and a huge sandpit.

Farrars will also be holding fun fairs at Hackenthorpe (August 5-8), Firth Park (August 11-15), Norfolk Park (August 19-22) and Clifton Park in Rotherham for the August Bank Holiday.

Other events

Bears of Sheffield trail – Sheffield’s very own bear trail in support of the city’s children’s hospital has begun, bringing together schools, artists and communities in a bid to support a fundraising drive for the Children’s Hospital. 160 of the distinctive bears now be found across the city – 60 big bears standing two metres tall, as well as 100 little bears.

The big bears, which have been sponsored to be decorated by artists, have been placed in parks and other public spaces, and the little ones, which have been painted by schools, colleges and nurseries, are in mainly public indoor settings such as shops, libraries, sports centres and museums. To find the bears, visit the Bears of Sheffield website.

Summer in the Outdoor City – From big music festivals, art trails, outdoor theatre and sporting events, to fantastic food and drink from the city’s strong independent scene, both locals and visitors alike are being encouraged to enjoy the many events taking place across Sheffield this summer. More information can be found here.

Beat the Street – Beat the Street is a free, interactive challenge that encourages people of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives by turning the city into a six-week game. It has already been running for a while, but the event will continue until July 28. Participants are encouraged to walk, cycle, run, wheel or scoot as far as possible within their local area, with prizes of sports or book vouchers for the teams that clock up the highest number of miles. Players use a free card or fob which they hover over special sensors called “Beat Boxes” which will appear on lampposts around Sheffield. For more information about taking part, click here.